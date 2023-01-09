 

Dr. Umar vs. Gino Jennings Debate on The Subject of God, The Ancestors, & Absolute Truths

Views: 7

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Dr. Umar vs. Gino Jennings Debate on The Subject of God, The Ancestors, & Absolute Truths

2 hours ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue142
Dec 22, 2022
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue139

Grimstyles On Using Hip Hop As An Outlet To Deal With Life's Challenges + Tragic Loss Inspires New Song “You’ve Been There” by David Ashley Trent + Free Hip Hop Beats Inside!!! + Justice For Pierre Rushing + Grynch + Water L + Rap Trap + Scribes One + Chuck Dollaz + Jay Z + Apollo Brown + Kanye West + Terry Bell + Ruth Ayodele + Beyoncé + Erin McLendon + Rocky Dawuni + J.…See More
Dec 22, 2022
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
Dec 20, 2022
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue142

Nov 15, 2022
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Volleyball Is 2022 CIF-LACS D-1 Champions
Nov 6, 2022

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Volleyball Is 2022 CIF-LACS D-1 Champions

NORTHRIDGE - Redemption. One year ago, San Pedro High girls volleyball reached their seventh CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship match appearance, only to get their dreams of a fifth title swept away in the Division 1 final by Sylmar.The majority of the team took that defeat really hard and vowed to make it back to a championship match with another opportunity to…See More
Nov 5, 2022
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Football Clinches Perfect 2022 Regular Season
Oct 29, 2022

© 2023   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service