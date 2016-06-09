 

Events

December 2016
SMTWTFS
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       

Members

Top Stories 

1 The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns

The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns
2 Happy New Year, Happy Tapas

Happy New Year, Happy Tapas
3 Ford Leads Nine SPHS Football 2016 All-City D-1 Selections

Ford Leads Nine SPHS Football 2016 All-City D-1 Selections
4 Fiery Sunset on the Channel

Fiery Sunset on the Channel
5 The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team

The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team

Daily Breeze

San Pedro Tourist

Happy Holidays from San Pedro, California

Come Visit San Pedro-It's Picture Perfect

Where to Stay

Where to Dine

What's Going On

LAist

ICYMI: Tom Ford Thinks Los Angeles Is Full Of 'Morons' With No Sense Of Style

Check Out This Vintage Bob's Big Boy Training Video From 1947

A Record Number Of Southern Californians Are Hitting The Road This Holiday Season

The Rams Are Getting Better TV Ratings In St. Louis Than In L.A.

LACMA Film Series Features New Scores Performed Live By Members Of Bauhaus, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Warpaint

L.A.'s Best New Bars Of 2016

Rain And A Dash Of Snow Are Coming This Holiday Weekend

The Autry Is Launching A Dinner Series That Focuses On California's Culinary Past And Future

These Plasma Beam Lighters Stay Lit Even In Rainy Conditions

Video: A Magical Ice Tree Formed On This SoCal Golf Course

EchoParkOnline.com

University Park Family

Even the Taper Gets the Blues

Taper Returns to a Familiar Voice, With August Wilson’s Musical Drama ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

By Nicholas Slayton…

New LA Skyscraper Is Tallest In The West

9/6/2016 11:24 AM ET
by RTT Staff Writer…

L.A. lawmakers plan to grandfather in hundreds of granny flats

John Gregorchuk stands amid construction of a secondary dwelling unit that has been stalled in his backyard in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles…

Silver Lake Star

SILVERLAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH CHRISTMAS SERVICES

Silverlake Community Church invites you to join them for their special Christmas services.

On Christmas Eve at 7:00 pm they’ll have wonderful music and candle lighting.

On Christmas Day at 11:00 am they’ll have a multi cultural service led by their English and Korean speaking congregations, with great…

SILVER LAKE TALENT AND VARIETY SHOW

Neeism Music Productions, Inc. presents The Second Annual Silver Lake Variety and Talent Show, a free and fun community event, featuring local artists in spoken word, and musicians, magicians, comedians, dancers, and dramatists in fine form.
This event will take place in the Sunset Triangle Plaza with…

COUNCILMEMBER RYU STATEMENT ON 34th CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

Councilmember David Ryu will not run for the 34th Congressional seat being vacated by Attorney General-Select Xavier Becerra. He released the following statement on his decision:

“When the nomination of Xavier Becerra as our next…

 

Photos

Loading…
  • Add Photos
  • View All

Blog Posts


Sports Editor

The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns

Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 19, 2016 at 6:30pm 0 Comments

The San Pedro High Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament is back again for 2016 with 12 schools, and it all begins with the Division 2 pool play games on Tuesday. The Division 1 pool play games begin Wednesday and the tournament itself ends…

Continue

Sports Editor

Daichi Kusunoki Leads All-SFL Selections For 2016 Mary Star FB

Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 15, 2016 at 4:30pm 0 Comments

Although the Mary Star High football team didn't make the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs with a 6-4 overall record (1-2 Santa Fe League), the Stars still were well represented in the All-Santa Fe League selections as they garnered eight…

Continue

Sports Editor

The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Volleyball Team

Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 14, 2016 at 12:26pm 0 Comments

The 2016 San Pedro Prep Girls Volleyball season featured something that had never happened before in this town.

All three schools together advancing out of…

Continue

Sports Editor

2016-2017 San Pedro Prep Boys & Girls Soccer Preview

Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 13, 2016 at 11:53pm 0 Comments

Not only has basketball season already begun, another big sport around town in the Winter Sports scene is soccer, and there's plenty of talent to behold at San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star for their boys and girls…

Continue

Sports Editor

2016-2017 San Pedro Prep Boys/Girls Basketball Preview

Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 9, 2016 at 11:30am 0 Comments

It's that time of year again... as the high school basketball scene is already underway. Plenty of potential to be shown out of the San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High boys and girls programs as they are in full…

Continue

Sports Editor

San Pedro High Football Ends 2016 Season In CIF-LACS Semis

Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on November 26, 2016 at 9:47am 0 Comments

LOS ANGELES - It was not meant to be for San Pedro High football on Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium, but they went down swinging.

Without two key…

Continue

San Pedro City.org

PORT OF LOS ANGELES SECURES $5.8 MILLION CALIFORNIA CLEAN ENERGY GRANT

Port expands initiatives advancing zero and near-zero emission cargo-handling equipment and smart technology further reducing truck pollution SAN PEDRO, Calif. – December 16, 2016 – The Port of Angeles has secured a $5.8 million state grant to purchase and test a new fleet of 25 zero and near-zero emission yard tractors at the Everport marine […]

holiday greetings

Metro Bike Share Comes to the Port of LA

Click image to view Press Release.

Cannabis Updates

Link to Los Angeles Cannabis Task Force Website There will be two competing Cannabis measures on the March 2017 ballot (below). One is sponsored by the UCBA Trade Association, a group of Prop D compliant dispensaries. The other is sponsored by the City Council. prop-d-dispensaries-sponsored-ballot-measure city-sponsored-cannabis-ballot-measure We will have ongoing public hearings related to Cannabis […]

Code for vacant board seat.

Central SPNC Board Seat Vacancy Deadline to submit application October 25, 2016. DETAILS HERE

RanchoParkOnline.com

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue46

2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

The Academic Preparation Squad and 100 Black Women of Carson are hosting a Mother & Son / Father & Daughter Math Maze Game Tournament, Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the…

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue45

Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p

This is a peaceful event where artists come together to network, build their presence, and win prizes!!!

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine & DENA Music Scene are hosting the…

Join Barbara A. Perkins and The International Black Women Public Policy Institute as they launch ‘Boots on the Ground Initiative in Haiti and The Bahamas

PLEASE SHARE...and Join Barbara A. Perkins and The International…

Leimert Park Beat

Even the Taper Gets the Blues

Taper Returns to a Familiar Voice, With August Wilson’s Musical Drama ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

By Nicholas Slayton…

New LA Skyscraper Is Tallest In The West

9/6/2016 11:24 AM ET
by RTT Staff Writer…

L.A. lawmakers plan to grandfather in hundreds of granny flats

John Gregorchuk stands amid construction of a secondary dwelling unit that has been stalled in his backyard in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles…
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Branimir Kvartuc's photo was featured
Thumbnail

San Pedro Holiday Parade 2011

Tuesday
0 Comments
Branimir Kvartuc's album was featured
Thumbnail

2011 San Pedro Holiday Parade

More than 80 entries participated in the 31st annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade
Tuesday
0 Comments
Melanie's event was featured

Help Veterans and Get a Workout at San Pedro Pain & Wellness at San Pedro, CA

December 10, 2016 at 9:30am to February 28, 2017 at 9:30am
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & WellnessGet a great workout and enjoy the spa for free at www.zakerchiropractic.com What:              San Pedro Pain & Wellness is starting a Saturday morning boot camp class to help local residents get in shape and assist veterans, too. All levels are welcome to this exciting, circuit class taught by one of the area’s top fitness instructors. Plus, all…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 2 blog posts were featured
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team
Tuesday
ByTheSea's photo was featured
Thumbnail

Point Fermin Park Lighthouse Cliffs

Los Angeles County's Southern most point
Friday
0 Comments

Videos

  • Add Videos
  • View All

California Watch

Head of California’s troubled developmental services agency to retire

California auditor: Developmental center police failed to protect patients

Hospital chain to pay $275,000 to settle federal patient-privacy case

CIR’s California Watch again named finalist for Pulitzer Prize

Ex-officers often investigate police-involved shootings

100 Percent Soccer

Galaxy will open 2017 at home against FC Dallas

The Galaxy will open the 2017 season at home, March 4 against FC Dallas, it was announced Wednesday. The game will start at 1 p.m. Last season, the Galaxy posted an 8-1-8 record at home. The complete 2017 MLS schedule … Continue reading

Invitees for MLS Player Combine announced

Here are the 53 collegiate players that will participate in the MLS Player Combine, Jan. 8-12. The players will  showcase their talents in front of representatives from all 22 MLS clubs during the combine. All invited players will be eligible … Continue reading

Major League Soccer announces plans for future expansion

Major League Soccer is looking to expand again. Commissioner Don Garber laid on the league’s plans for expansion Thursday afternoon. It was announced that the next expansion cities are expected to be revealed sometime next year, with the goal of … Continue reading

© 2016   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service