October 1, 2016 at 4am to February 14, 2017 at 7pm – Register online at www.pick6yff.com0 Comments 1 Promotion
December 10, 2016 at 9:30am to February 28, 2017 at 9:30am – San Pedro, CA0 Comments 0 Promotions
December 10, 2016 at 9:30am to February 28, 2017 at 9:30am – San Pedro, CA0 Comments 1 Promotion
December 29, 2016 from 7pm to 8:30pm – The Space on Pacific0 Comments 0 Promotions
The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns
Happy New Year, Happy Tapas
Ford Leads Nine SPHS Football 2016 All-City D-1 Selections
Fiery Sunset on the Channel
The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team
LACMA Film Series Features New Scores Performed Live By Members Of Bauhaus, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Warpaint
Silverlake Community Church invites you to join them for their special Christmas services.
On Christmas Eve at 7:00 pm they’ll have wonderful music and candle lighting.
On Christmas Day at 11:00 am they’ll have a multi cultural service led by their English and Korean speaking congregations, with great…
Neeism Music Productions, Inc. presents The Second Annual Silver Lake Variety and Talent Show, a free and fun community event, featuring local artists in spoken word, and musicians, magicians, comedians, dancers, and dramatists in fine form.
This event will take place in the Sunset Triangle Plaza with…
Councilmember David Ryu will not run for the 34th Congressional seat being vacated by Attorney General-Select Xavier Becerra. He released the following statement on his decision:
“When the nomination of Xavier Becerra as our next…
Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 19, 2016 at 6:30pm 0 Comments 1 Promotion
The San Pedro High Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament is back again for 2016 with 12 schools, and it all begins with the Division 2 pool play games on Tuesday. The Division 1 pool play games begin Wednesday and the tournament itself ends…Continue
Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 15, 2016 at 4:30pm 0 Comments 1 Promotion
Although the Mary Star High football team didn't make the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs with a 6-4 overall record (1-2 Santa Fe League), the Stars still were well represented in the All-Santa Fe League selections as they garnered eight…Continue
Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 14, 2016 at 12:26pm 0 Comments 1 Promotion
The 2016 San Pedro Prep Girls Volleyball season featured something that had never happened before in this town.
All three schools together advancing out of…Continue
Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 13, 2016 at 11:53pm 0 Comments 1 Promotion
Not only has basketball season already begun, another big sport around town in the Winter Sports scene is soccer, and there's plenty of talent to behold at San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star for their boys and girls…Continue
Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on December 9, 2016 at 11:30am 0 Comments 1 Promotion
It's that time of year again... as the high school basketball scene is already underway. Plenty of potential to be shown out of the San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High boys and girls programs as they are in full…Continue
Posted by Jamaal Kellen Street on November 26, 2016 at 9:47am 0 Comments 1 Promotion
LOS ANGELES - It was not meant to be for San Pedro High football on Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium, but they went down swinging.
Without two key…Continue
This is a peaceful event where artists come together to network, build their presence, and win prizes!!!
ThaWilsonBlock Magazine & DENA Music Scene are hosting the…
PLEASE SHARE...and Join Barbara A. Perkins and The International…