Analise De La Roca (Class Of 2017) Signs With New Mexico State University Softball

Port Of Los Angeles High softball pitching great Analise De La Roca, signs her national letter of intent to play collegiate softball at New Mexico State University on November 15, 2016.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
1 more…
4 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro's Andrea Cline Signs With Marymount California University
4 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro's Andrea Cline Signs With Marymount California University

When Andrea Cline started her journey at San Pedro High School in 2015, she made it a personal goal to put the softball program back on the map like it was in the prior decade where the Pirates won nine CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I titles in ten finals appearances from 2000-2009.Cline accomplished that and…See More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
Andrew Silber promoted Bernardo Alps's event Studying the Desert Dolphins: Namibian Dolphin Project Internship
8 hours ago
Bernardo Alps's event was featured
Thumbnail

Studying the Desert Dolphins: Namibian Dolphin Project Internship at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

June 27, 2017 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Studying the Desert Dolphins: Namibian Dolphin Project Internship by Nico Heyning, University of Puget Sound Halfway around the world, the Namibian Dolphin Project (NDP) studies whales, dolphins and sea turtles in the South Atlantic, out of Walvis Bay, Namibia. Leaving Mira Costa High School three weeks before prom and graduation, Nico Heyning boarded a plane for a six-week internship studying the biology and conservation of bottlenose and Heaviside dolphins with the NDP. He is the youngest…See More
12 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2016-2017 San Pedro Prep Sports Teams Of The Year
Friday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Friday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 2016-2017 San Pedro Prep Sports Athletes Of The Year
Friday

