San Pedro High Football 2024 Goes Overtime For Coliseum Triumph

LOS ANGELES - Everyone in the neighboring cities near the Pacific Ocean of San Pedro and Wilmington, California calls it The Battle Of The Harbor.

Everyone at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Friday, October 18, 2024 called this 88th all-time meeting, The Harbor Classic.

San Pedro and Banning High on this night provided all the elements of both... a battle, and a classic.

It all came down to one final play.

Once Banning scored their overtime touchdown to answer the Pirates' opening extra period score, everyone in the vicinity knew the Pilots were not going to settle for the casual kick between the uprights. It was no guts, no glory time. However, San Pedro called for a blitz package on the ensuing two-point conversion to stall Banning's awesome three-position standout senior Steven Perez's designed quarterback draw.

San Pedro held, survived, and celebrated a 34-33 triumph that earned the Pirates' their first Marine League victory of 2024 and all but guarantees a berth in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division playoffs.

This was San Pedro's sixth time playing in the home of the USC Trojans in program history, improving their Coliseum lifetime record to 4-1-1, joining the 1996 and 1997 back-to-back CIF-LACS Division 4A championship teams, and the 2016 Coliseum Gridiron Classic 2 team... that also was victorious over Banning.

San Pedro (6-3 overall, 1-2 league) was adamant after the game was deadlocked at 27-27 once regulation play ended that they wanted to start overtime on defense first, but Banning won the toss and chose to start on defense instead, giving San Pedro the opportunity to score first, which they did on a fourth-and-four situation from the Banning six-yard line. Senior quarterback Marcus Jeronymo instinctively found junior wide receiver Elias Redlew just in front of the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown.

The extra point kick by sophomore kicker Dylan Moreno perfectly split the uprights for a 34-27 San Pedro edge, but as always in this rivalry, Banning (4-5, 0-3) was quick to provide a rebuttal.

On just three plays aided by a San Pedro personal foul on a late hit after the first play, junior QB/MLB Noah Tuvalu struck for a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior WR/DB Adrian Guzman, his third scoring grab of the night, to bring the Pilots to within a single point, prompting the coaching staff to immediately put two fingers up, signifying they were going for the win.

It was a direct snap to Perez, who earlier in the contest threw a clever goal line jump pass after drawing the San Pedro defense in, for a touchdown strike to talented sophomore TE/DE/OLB Kody Galloway for a 20-14 lead with 4:13 to play in the second quarter. But the Pirates' defense, sparked by a surging senior RB/LB Pete Eneliko, junior linebacker K'Shawn Davis, senior linebacker Blake Spanjol and senior defensive lineman Lorenzo Saluzzi, held firm, stood their ground, and teamed up to make the game-winning stop.

The game started slow, with both teams trading punts on their opening possessions, but San Pedro struck first with Eneliko's 18-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 6:58 left in the first quarter. Banning responded quickly with Perez's 20-yard touchdown pass to Guzman to knot the score at 7 apiece with 2:14 to play before the quarter ended.

Right as the first quarter drew to a close, a high punt snap by San Pedro provided the Pilots a bonus red zone opportunity, which they cashed in with Perez's 10-yard quarterback draw run for a 13-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter, but the PAT kick that followed... missed.

San Pedro's offense took their chance to answer, and by virtue of their 8-play, 80-yard drive, the Pirates' regained the lead on Jeronymo's 9-yard touchdown strike to Redlew, who caught three passes during that drive, and Jeronymo was 4-for-4 as well for that possession. Perez's goal-line jump pass touchdown to Galloway created another lead change, but for the third time in the second quarter, it changed again with Eneliko's two-yard touchdown capping off a 14-play, 90-yard drive aided by two defensive pass interference penalties.

Eneliko's second visit to the end zone came at a crucial time, giving San Pedro a 21-20 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter, considering the Pirates' lost the opening coin toss at the start of the game which gave Banning the choice of deferring to the second half.

The defense came up on a timely takeaway to start the third quarter for San Pedro, as senior cornerback Abe Radisic jumped on a Perez pass while scrambling from the pressure for his first interception of the year, which led to a 27-yard field goal by Moreno, slightly increasing San Pedro's advantage to 24-20 with 6:52 remaining. On Banning's next possession, senior OL/DL Krishna Moore makes a pivotal stop on a Banning fourth down run in San Pedro territory for a turnover on downs.

Moreno's second field goal of 31 yards once again boosted the Pirates' lead to 27-20 ten plays later with 1:06 to play in the third quarter, and the score remained that way until 6:41 was showing on the fourth quarter clock with Tuvalu's first of two touchdown strikes to Guzman, covering 21 yards on another fourth-and-four situation for the Pilots.

San Pedro appeared to have taken the lead back on the ensuing kickoff with sophomore WR/DB Jaxon Brown's 96-yard kickoff return, but offsetting penalties on both schools forced a do-over. San Pedro marched past midfield on Jeronymo's first-down pass over the middle to Redlew, but the Pilots' defense was able to strip Redlew of the ball and recover the fumble.

Then, a handoff from Banning six plays later was bobbled, and Eneliko recovered the loose ball for another San Pedro defensive takeaway with just over two minutes to play in the ballgame.

Neither team threatened the other offensively for the remainder of regulation play.

In the annals of the Battle Of The Harbor all-time series, in only 88 meetings since 1921, this was just the second time San Pedro and Banning needed to go beyond four quarters.

As many recall, Friday, October 13, 2000, the debut of San Pedro's on-campus football facility now known as Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium, the Pirates' christened their new digs with a 21-14 overtime victory over the Pilots on a short touchdown run by Alexander Teems, who later sealed the win breaking up Banning's last pass attempt on fourth down.

San Pedro has now won the last three meetings, and four out of the last five since the pandemic shutdown, now breaking ahead in the series which is still relatively close at 44-41-3, with the lone postseason meeting between the two being a 10-7 semifinal win by Banning, also in the year 2000.

Next week is a bye for the Pirates, while Banning concludes the regular season with another rivalry tilt, hosting Carson.