 

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue152

Views: 1

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue152

48 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @NWSLosAngeles: There is a risk of severe weather over southwest California through early Thursday, including strong winds, lightning, h…
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @ReadyLA: This is California Tsunami Preparedness Week, a great time to make sure you're #TsunamiReady, especially if you're "Pacific-oc…
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Today, #PortofLA Executive Director Gene Seroka met w/ Transportation @SecretaryPete and Rear Admiral Ann Phillips… https://t.co/Ve4kMAoLYf
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Los Angeles Pilot Boat ANGELS NAVIGATOR glides along the Main Channel, underneath a container crane at the… https://t.co/J7WePQ56jk
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka was live in studio with @BloombergTV's @annmarie and… https://t.co/2wT0ruKpvm
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Through generations of laborers and leaders across America, the legacy of labor hero and civil rights activist Cesa… https://t.co/50aZGOArPX
TwitterMonday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The next meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners is at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the Board… https://t.co/vISoJlPJis
TwitterSaturday · Reply · Retweet

© 2023   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service