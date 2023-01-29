 

"Altar Ego" song by Glory Shalom | Rating & Review by Mistah Wilson

I caught a straight up vibe with this song. The intro led me into euphoria leading up to tha chorus dropping. It's tha kind of song that makes you want to move even if you're not much of a dancer. The "breaking free" part of her lyrics is just so beautifully sung. Gotta love a singer who uses her voice to glorify God. Let's talk about tha power of her lyrics for a moment. It's empowering, to say tha least. "I won't be defined by mistakes from my past, ...by labels placed on me," those are words that virtually anyone can pull strength from. Not a bad song for tha intro and title song to tha EP. "I won't be slave to fear or negativity, ...or by my own insecurities." Glory demonstrates tha voice of an angel all throughout this song.

