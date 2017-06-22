2017 CIF-LACS Division I Softball Finals - San Pedro vs. Banning

Studying the Desert Dolphins: Namibian Dolphin Project Internship by Nico Heyning, University of Puget Sound Halfway around the world, the Namibian Dolphin Project (NDP) studies whales, dolphins and sea turtles in the South Atlantic, out of Walvis Bay, Namibia. Leaving Mira Costa High School three weeks before prom and graduation, Nico Heyning boarded a plane for a six-week internship studying the biology and conservation of bottlenose and Heaviside dolphins with the NDP. He is the youngest…See More
San Pedro News Pilot 2016-2017 Prep Sports Player/Athletes Of The Year Football: Nick Ford & Raymond Geha (San Pedro). Girls Volleyball: Ally Spillane (Mary Star). Girls Cross-Country: Maya Richardson (San Pedro). Boys Cross-Country: Jesse Cuellar (San Pedro).Boys Basketball: Joseph Octave (Mary Star). Girls…See More
