 


Sports Editor

San Pedro's Renee Ketner Is 2020 CIF-LACS Scholar Athlete Of The Year

Announced in mid-May, San Pedro High School senior Renee Ketner was bestowed upon the highest individual honor by the CIF-Los Angeles City Section as the 2019-2020 Female Scholar Athlete Of The Year.

Ketner's athletic prowess at San Pedro will be notably remembered for being on four straight undefeated Marine League championship teams for soccer, and she also ran cross-country and track for the Pirates, being named All-City Division 1 her junior and senior seasons in soccer, where she scored 48 career goals and helped lead San Pedro to the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinals the last three seasons.

In the 2018 quarterfinals, the Sonoma State-bound Ketner scored the winning goal with three minutes remaining for a 2-1 victory at Granada Hills.

Academically, Ketner, who receives a $2,500 scholarship and a plaque for her honor, is No.1 in her class, carrying a 4.0 GPA, not once receiving anything but an A in all four years. Ketner was also heavily involved in community work, especially with the San Pedro-Peninsula YMCA Youth and Government program. She also participates in Beach Clean-Up, plus the Thanksgiving Kitchen and Harvest Festival.

Views: 217

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro's Renee Ketner Is 2020 CIF-LACS Scholar Athlete Of The Year
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro Prep Sports 2019-2020 Final Year In Review
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Class Of 2020 Spotlight: San Pedro Baseball Infielder Joshua Duarte
Monday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Class Of 2020 Spotlight: San Pedro Baseball Infielder Joshua Duarte

As we continue this special San Pedro News Pilot Class Of 2020 Spotlight feature series on student athletes at the San Pedro-based high schools whose senior years were cut short due to the coronavirus, here is our feature on San Pedro High School baseball infielder.In three years time, Duarte has carved his own path in a very athletic family as being a proven clutch…See More
Monday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Class Of 2020 Spotlight: Mary Star Softball Pitcher Ale Samperio
May 19

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Class Of 2020 Spotlight: Mary Star Softball Pitcher Ale Samperio

As we continue this special San Pedro News Pilot Class Of 2020 Spotlight feature series on student athletes at the San Pedro-based high schools whose senior years were cut short due to the coronavirus, here is our feature on Mary Star Of The Sea High School softball pitcher Alessandra Samperio.The prep career of Samperio began on February 28, 2017 against Firebaugh of…See More
May 19
0 Comments
Profile IconTeresa Neria, Henry and Daisy Bautista joined San Pedro News Pilot
May 19

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service