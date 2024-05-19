Come experience car-free open streets at CicLAvia’s 52nd event on Sunday, May 19; between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy this compact neighborhood route as a pop-up park for the day connecting Wilmington Waterfront Park and Banning Park. For all ages and abilities, CicLAvia - Wilmington offers walkers, joggers, bikers, roller skaters, and those who simply want to play with one’s favorite people-powered way to enjoy this 2.25-mile temporary park. Always free, CicLAvia participants just show up anywhere along the route at any time to enjoy the open streets and to take the time to explore this modern and progressive community. Wilmington has a long and proud history of being the gateway to Los Angeles and the rest of Southern and Central California, offering historical museums, military installations, parks and waterfront attractions.

CicLAmini – Wilmington includes two Hubs filled with plenty of activities and programs located at each end of the route. The Hubs, one located at Wilmington Waterfront Park and the other at Banning Park, are walking zones (mandatory bike dismounts) and meeting points along the route. Hubs offer family-friendly activities, restrooms, free water refilling stations, free basic bike repair, bike parking, and first aid. Free pedicab rides are available next to each information booth. Please visit the CicLAvia website for updates regarding local gems, additional activities and specials offered by local businesses along the route.

CicLAvia car-free streets connect all of us to the neighborhoods where we live, work, shop, learn, and play. Active participants at CicLAvia use people-powered mobility to navigate public streets in a safe and joyful way. Along the way there is shopping at local businesses, access to cultural and architectural gems, using open streets as spaces to connect with each other, and making a positive impact on the environment by creating a more sustainable and climate resilient city and region. Over the past 13-plus years CicLAvia has helped communities re-imagine a greener and cleaner Los Angeles, while also promoting equitable transportation options, healthier lifestyles, and closer connections to community.

Banning Park to Waterfront Park, via M Street - Avalon Blvd - C Street, Wilmington, CA 90744

Participants just show up anywhere along the route at any time to enjoy the open streets along Avalon Blvd, between M and C Streets.

The 2024 CicLAvia schedule continues with June 23: CicLAvia–South LA (Western Ave); August 18: CicLAvia–Meet the Hollywoods; September 15: CicLAmini–Lincoln Heights; October 13: CicLAvia–Heart of LA; and December 8: CicLAvia–The Valley (Ventura Blvd).

WHO:

CicLAvia is a nonprofit organization committed to introducing Angelenos to the vibrant civic and cultural treasures throughout Los Angeles. CicLAvia highlights important issues to all Angelenos - from environmental health and air quality improvement to access to safe and open parks, physical and mental well-being. CicLAvia has captured the imagination of more than 2-million people who have traveled together along more than 304 miles of streets. Free for all, CicLAvia builds a unifying social fabric, joyously connecting culturally diverse neighborhoods and neighbors to each other through open streets. CicLAvia is not just about cycling, it’s also about multiple modes of people-powered transportation. Whether one walks, strolls, skates, jogs, scooters, or bikes, CicLAvia creates so many incredible moments and experiences enjoying our city streets together.