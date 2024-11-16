 

From YMCA to HOME: The Adaptive Reuse of Harbor House Tour

Event Details

From YMCA to HOME: The Adaptive Reuse of Harbor House Tour

Time: November 16, 2024 from 10am to 5pm
Location: Harbor House
Street: 921 S. Beacon Street
City/Town: San Pedro, California 90731
Website or Map: http://bit.ly/HarborHouse_Fal…
Event Type: tour, and, panel
Organized By: Los Angeles Conservancy
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

On November 16, 2024, join the L.A. Conservancy for a day at San
Pedro’s historic Harbor House! “From YMCA to Home” is a special tour that explores the
adaptive reuse of this historic building, from YMCA to army hotel to apartment living. The event
will also feature the panel discussion &quot;Adaptive Reuse and Preservation’s Broader Role in
Housing”: a panel of distinguished guests will discuss how this beautiful Spanish Colonial
Revival landmark shows how historic buildings can be repurposed to serve the community. 

Attending (1)

