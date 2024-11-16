From YMCA to HOME: The Adaptive Reuse of Harbor House Tour

Time: November 16, 2024 from 10am to 5pm
Location: Harbor House
Street: 921 S. Beacon Street
City/Town: San Pedro, California 90731
Website or Map: http://bit.ly/HarborHouse_Fal…
Event Type: tour, and, panel
Organized By: Los Angeles Conservancy
On November 16, 2024, join the L.A. Conservancy for a day at San
Pedro’s historic Harbor House! “From YMCA to Home” is a special tour that explores the
adaptive reuse of this historic building, from YMCA to army hotel to apartment living. The event
will also feature the panel discussion "Adaptive Reuse and Preservation’s Broader Role in
Housing”: a panel of distinguished guests will discuss how this beautiful Spanish Colonial
Revival landmark shows how historic buildings can be repurposed to serve the community.
