 

Mozart's "Requiem Mass in D"

Event Details

Mozart's "Requiem Mass in D"

Time: April 9, 2017 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm
Location: St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church
Street: 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://stpeterspres.org
Phone: 310-3776882
Event Type: concert
Latest Activity: on Saturday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Mozart’s “Requiem Mass in D” presented by St. Peter's By the Sea Festival Choir, with professional orchestra and solists, including Jeralyn Glass as soprano soloist, directed by Dr. Mark Bennett.  From darkness to light, grief to hope, Mozart’s Requiem sets the traditional prayers of the Requiem Mass to spectacular music expressing the depths of life’s struggle juxtaposed with bright hope for the future.  Left unfinished at his death, it has nonetheless been celebrated by musicians, singers and listeners for over 225 years without pause.  Come find out what makes this great piece alive even today!  We invite you and your family, friends and neighbors to come hear this amazingly beautiful piece of choral-orchestral music. A free will offering to support music at St. Peter's by the Sea will be available. Childcare will be provided. 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Mozart's "Requiem Mass in D" to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson
14 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Softball With Epic Comeback To Edge Carson

It truly was a 'Throwback Thursday' for San Pedro High softball.Down by three runs in a pivotal Marine League battle against visiting Carson, the Pirates relied on some vintage heroics from years past to guide them through, not to mention the constant belief in themselves. A pair of long balls stormed their way into…See More
14 hours ago
0 Comments
Pasadena Music Scene posted a blog post

music producer Mos Hi talks Upcoming Projects, the meaning behind his Alias, and how Persistence overcomes Resistance

yesterday
0 Comments
Melanie posted a blog post

Inside Tips to Buy a Home in Orange County This Spring

Huntington Beach mortgage expert shares insights at www.seacliffmortgage.net Huntington Beach, CA – April 6, 2017 – Want to buy a home in Orange County, CA this spring? Before the search begins for a dream home in the OC, there are a few things to know to save time and money in the process. …See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Andrew Silber promoted Marlene Bauman's event Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse
Tuesday
Marlene Bauman posted an event
Thumbnail

Tea by the Sea at the Pt Fermin Lighthouse at Pt Fermin Lighthouse

April 29, 2017 from 10:30am to 2pm
Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments
Suellen Eslinger posted an event
Thumbnail

Mozart's "Requiem Mass in D" at St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church

April 9, 2017 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm
Mozart’s “Requiem Mass in D” presented by St. Peter's By the Sea Festival Choir, with professional orchestra and solists, including Jeralyn Glass as soprano soloist, directed by Dr. Mark Bennett.  From darkness to light, grief to hope, Mozart’s Requiem sets the traditional prayers of the Requiem Mass to spectacular music expressing the depths of life’s struggle juxtaposed with bright hope for the future.  Left unfinished at his death, it has nonetheless been celebrated by musicians, singers and…See More
Saturday
0 Comments
DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post TATENG KATINDIG [Sold Out] CD "Impromptu" Release Concert @ Alvas Sat., Mar. 18th 8PM
"[after thoughts]  ASAIN JOURNAL 'Brilliant orchestrationg pianist' Tateng Katindig launches CD By Prosy Abarquez Delacruz, J.D."
Apr 1

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service