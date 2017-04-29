Time: April 9, 2017 from 3:30pm to 5:30pm
Location: St. Peter's by the Sea Presbyterian Church
Street: 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://stpeterspres.org
Phone: 310-3776882
Event Type: concert
Latest Activity: on Saturday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Mozart’s “Requiem Mass in D” presented by St. Peter's By the Sea Festival Choir, with professional orchestra and solists, including Jeralyn Glass as soprano soloist, directed by Dr. Mark Bennett. From darkness to light, grief to hope, Mozart’s Requiem sets the traditional prayers of the Requiem Mass to spectacular music expressing the depths of life’s struggle juxtaposed with bright hope for the future. Left unfinished at his death, it has nonetheless been celebrated by musicians, singers and listeners for over 225 years without pause. Come find out what makes this great piece alive even today! We invite you and your family, friends and neighbors to come hear this amazingly beautiful piece of choral-orchestral music. A free will offering to support music at St. Peter's by the Sea will be available. Childcare will be provided.
Comment
RSVP for Mozart's "Requiem Mass in D" to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot