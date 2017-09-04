Preview for the San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts

Palos Verdes Symphonic Bank ConcertSeptember 4, 2017 from 4:30pm to 7pm
Time: September 9, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: People's Place
Street: 365 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://triartsp.com
Phone: 2133851171
Event Type: preview, performance
Organized By: Louise Reichlin
Curated by Louise Reichlin, enjoy free dance performances with snacks and drinks included. Meet the performers up close!
FEATURED
People’s Place Pacers, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, Maha and Company, Lamonte Goode CYBERYOGA, Freaks With Lines, Authentic: Grooves
