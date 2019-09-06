Tony Ferrell AllStar Band at Jannys Showroom (Peoples Place)

Time: September 6, 2019 from 8pm to 10:30pm
Location: Jannys Showroom (at Peoples Place)
Street: 363 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro CA 90731
Website or Map: https://www.tonyferrellallsta…
Phone: 310-547-2349
Event Type: a, high, powered, show, that, will, have, you, clapping, your, hands, tapping, feet, singing, along, and, dancing, in, the, aisle..., fun, music, people, friends, good, relax, dance, serious, talent..., unequaled, fun...
Organized By: Jannys Showroom
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Here they come again... This time it may be at a different place, but they come locked and loaded with a high powered show that will have you once again clapping your hands, tapping your feet, singing along and dancing in the aisle...
Also once again thay will be joined by a masterful keyboardist who's played with such greats as George Benson, Ashford and Simpson, Taylor Dane, 98 Degrees and countless others...Mr Dennis Napolitano..So if you don't have your ticket... I suggest you better hurry
Serious talent... Unequaled fun...
The Incredible AllStar Band will be Rock and Soul-ing From 8pm
Also Dance this time (if you want). Fun Music People Friends Good Relax Dance
https://www.facebook.com/tony.ferrell.39
In the beginning I thought our music would only be heard by a small audience of family and friends...But that audience has now grown larger and has reached more people in more places than I ever expected...So on behalf of the band I want to thank those people in Australia... Nepal... Zambia... China... Italy... Philippines.. Thailand... UK... Barbados... Denmark... Netherlands... France... For listening and loving our music... Much love!!
