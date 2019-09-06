 

Tony Ferrell AllStar Band at Jannys Showroom (Peoples Place)

Tony Ferrell AllStar Band at Jannys Showroom (Peoples Place)

Time: September 6, 2019 from 8pm to 10:30pm
Location: Jannys Showroom (at Peoples Place)
Street: 363 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro CA 90731
Website or Map: https://www.tonyferrellallsta…
Phone: 310-547-2349
Event Type: a, high, powered, show, that, will, have, you, clapping, your, hands, tapping, feet, singing, along, and, dancing, in, the, aisle..., fun, music, people, friends, good, relax, dance, serious, talent..., unequaled, fun...
Organized By: Jannys Showroom
Here they come again... This time it may be at a different place, but they come locked and loaded with a high powered show that will have you once again clapping your hands, tapping your feet, singing along and dancing in the aisle...

Also once again thay will be joined by a masterful keyboardist who's played with such greats as George Benson, Ashford and Simpson, Taylor Dane, 98 Degrees and countless others...Mr Dennis Napolitano..So if you don't have your ticket... I suggest you better hurry

Serious talent... Unequaled fun...

The Incredible AllStar Band will be Rock and Soul-ing From 8pm

Also Dance this time (if you want). Fun Music People Friends Good Relax Dance

https://www.facebook.com/tony.ferrell.39

In the beginning I thought our music would only be heard by a small audience of family and friends...But that audience has now grown larger and has reached more people in more places than I ever expected...So on behalf of the band I want to thank those people in Australia... Nepal... Zambia... China... Italy... Philippines.. Thailand... UK... Barbados... Denmark... Netherlands... France... For listening and loving our music... Much love!!

Tony Ferrell AllStar Band at Jannys Showroom (Peoples Place) at Jannys Showroom (at Peoples Place)

