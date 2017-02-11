 

Valentine's Swing Peedro

Time: February 11, 2017 from 6:30pm to 11pm
Location: People's Place & Palace
Street: 365 W 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.peoplesplacesp.com
Phone: 3105472348
Event Type: swing, event
Organized By: People's Place & Palace
Peoples Place & Palace Presents
Valentines Swing Peedro Feb. 11th, 2017
 
Peoples Place & Palace brings the first Swing Peedro event of 2017 for Valentines on Saturday, February 11th.  Featuring the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, its a gala you wont want to miss.  Swing Peedro welcomes the community to an evening of wholesome fun great for the entire family.  Enjoy music from the Swing Era and dance the night away.  Light refreshments and honor wine bar provided.
 
Tickets for the event are $20 and available for purchase online at www.SwingPeedro.party, by phone or on the night of.  Each ticket purchasedbefore Feb 10th will include a free ½ hr Private swing lesson by appt. for a later date.  For parties of 5 or more, special discount prices are available which includes a reserved table for the party.   Doors open at 6:30pm.  Free swing dance lessons begin at 7pm and the party and music commences at 8pm. 
 
Contact: Jan Kain
Company Name: Peoples Place & Palace

