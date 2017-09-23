"Was It Destiny?" by Barbara H. Clark

On Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., the Institute of Musical Arts welcomes back our very own Storyteller Barbara H. Clark in “Was It Destiny?”, a solo performance of original stories. Barbara, a multi-award winning storyteller, never shies away from challenging issues. In this show, she asks the following:



Do you believe in destiny? Many people believe that certain events are inevitable, just meant to be. I always had my doubts about it. But, recently I had an occasion to look back on a series of events from four crucial years of my early life that resulted in my move from the east coast to Los Angeles. Now, even I have to wonder, "Was it destiny?"



As a professional storyteller / spoken word artist, Barbara has been performing her own original life stories at various venues and events throughout California. Her stories include events from her life in a small east coast community and in Los Angeles, touching stories of family heritage, and warm profiles of memorable relatives. While highly entertaining, her stories are also educational and inspirational. Barbara has received many honors and awards for her contributions to the storytelling community including the KCET-TV "Unsung Hero of the Year Award" in 2006 for her work with seniors. She is the creator / instructor of the Tell Me A Story - Storytelling Workshop, now in its 15th year, and is the Board Chair and Creative Director of the Institute of Musical Arts.

If you saw “A Question of Color" last year, then we don’t have to tell you what a treat Barbara's shows are, and that you definitely have to see this new show. You can buy tickets online: http://wasitdestiny.eventbrite.com, or by visiting our website: http://www.imalosangeles.com. You may also pay by cash, check or credit card, at the IMA office, while supplies last. As is our custom at the Institute of Musical Arts, a catered reception will follow the performance.

Ours is a small, intimate theater, and we do expect that this concert will sell out. So please, purchase your tickets today. Tickets for the performance are $20.00. For additional information call: (323) 300-6578.

