 


Sports Editor

3 More San Pedro Prep Softball 2017 Grads Make Late Signings

Most recently in late June and early July, three more San Pedro Prep Softball graduates from the class of 2017 recently hooked up and signed on to play at the next level.

Just a month after pitching San Pedro High softball to the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I championship with a 102-degree fever in a spirited effort against Banning on May 20, pitcher Cindy Robles has signed to play at Long Beach State University. The two-time All-City selection went 19-6 with a 1.81 ERA, 198 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched, 11 shutouts, three no-hitters, and a perfect game. 

Robles joins former Pirate greats Taylor Petty-Sullivan (2012 CSULB grad) and Hannah DeGaetano (2014 CSULB grad) who ended up playing for the 49ers.

Port Of Los Angeles High shortstop Robin Grayson signed to play at Dickinson State in North Dakota, which is where her sister Brianna finished up at after winning three CIF-LACS Division III titles for the Polar Bears as the school's first-ever catcher. Grayson hit .372 with a home run and 14 RBIs for the Division I semifinalists, garnering an All-Coliseum League first team selection after not playing her sophomore and junior seasons.

Finally, Mary Star High catcher Gianna Fletcher would sign on to play collegiate softball at Pace University in Westchester, New York.

After catching nearly 1,000 strikeouts during her four-year career being behind the plate for former Mary Star softball great Marina Vitalich (George Mason) during her freshman and sophomore years, and sophomore-to-be Alessandra Samperio for her senior year this past season, Fletcher hit .368 with a home run and 17 RBIs, while also contributing a sparkling .991 fielding percentage.

Not only that, Fletcher was a middle blocker her final three years at Mary Star, racking up three straight Santa Fe League championships in girls volleyball.

Views: 114

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post 3 More San Pedro Prep Softball 2017 Grads Make Late Signings
9 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

3 More San Pedro Prep Softball 2017 Grads Make Late Signings

Most recently in late June and early July, three more San Pedro Prep Softball graduates from the class of 2017 recently hooked up and signed on to play at the next level.Just a month after pitching San Pedro High softball to the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I championship with a 102-degree fever in a…See More
9 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Light At The Lighthouse
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets Wilmington
10 hours ago
People's Place & Palace posted an event
Thumbnail

Swing Peedro Fleet Week 2017 at People's Place &amp; Palace

September 2, 2017 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm
Our Annual Swing Peedro Fleet Week is back on Saturday, September 2nd, 2017.Come to People's Place & Palace for a magical night of dancing fun featuring the swinging tunes of the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, lead by Director Eric Brundin. This wonderful orchestra and their talented vocalists makes Swing Peedro the best quarterly social dance event in the community. Come dance, listen and or to socialize. Let your ears fill with delight as you'll hear all the favorites of the Swing Era hits…See More
Friday
0 Comments
Allan Robert Petker posted an event
Thumbnail

Audition to sing with the Los Cancioneros Master Chorale at Hope United Methodist Church

August 28, 2017 at 6pm to August 29, 2017 at 7pm
The Los Cancioneros Master Chorale is opening auditions for the 2017-18 season.  Our “Just Desserts” concert will be on Oct. 15, 2017, 7 pm; our Holiday concert will be on Dec. 17, 2017, at 7 pm; the Classical concert will be on March 11, 2018, at 7 pm; and the Spring concert will be on June 10, 2018, at 7 pm.  Auditions are Aug. 28, 2017 beginning at 6 pm, and Aug. 29, 2017, beginning at 6 pm. To schedule an audition please call Lorraine Pickus at 310.377.4978 or email…See More
Thursday
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Fredy Boy
Thursday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Thursday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service