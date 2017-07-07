 

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS DANCE + OTHER AREAS - SEPT 17, 2017 EVENT

DEADLINE DANCE COMPANY OR SCHOOL APPLICATIONS- JULY 15, 2017

The San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts is a free family event featuring dance, music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths this year taking place in the Courtyard of Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. This will be its 11th year. The festival was again awarded a Department of Cultural Affairs, City of LA, Festival Grant, and last year, for the first time a 2016-17 Community Investment Grant from the Port of LA. Several summer/ fall free previews lead to the main event on Sept 17, 2017

Last year the Dance component included 14 professional and 7 pre-professional companies from all over the Southland. You can see more about previous festivals at www.triartSP.com. Videos from the last 2 festivals are are:

https://vimeo.com/202166808   (2016),  https://vimeo.com/202169509   (2014 and 2015)

Interested in all dance forms performed by professional companies including traditional ballet and modern as well as ethnic dance forms, fusion, tap, jazz and hip-hop. Most of the works were traditional in their presentation last year, but several companies did interactive pieces that involved audience members, or used the park area and site itself.

Honorarium for all professional companies selected from $200-$300 depending on   length.

Outdoor Marley covered stage approximately 32 x 28 feet. Each set 10-20 minutes. The programs open with 2-3 pre-professional groups, so we'd like to hear from schools also. The turn out on each day was several thousand over the days events. This year more competitive as we are only running one full day. We anticipate good coverage for the event, both before and after. Deadline July 15.

 

Last year we received many more applications than there was room for, so if you were not selected before,

please try again, perhaps with a different piece. If you were in it last season, please let us know if you are

interested this year, and what different work you might like to do.

There is always great diversity in the programming.

 

To apply:

A- Email: louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org what you would like to perform, including

length, a digital press packet, contact info, and video link.

B- Pay suggested application fee

      The direct link to the paypal button after June 30 is: $30

(https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_butt...).

 

       Or mail a check to LA C&D, 351 S. Virgil Ave, Los Angeles CA 90020.

 

Professional companies- 10 to 20', pre-professional/community under 10'.

If it is a new work, include projected music.

The festival is produced by Louise Reichlin, Los Angeles Choreographers & Dances,

in conjunction with Jan Kain, People's Place San Pedro.

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS DANCE + OTHER AREAS - SEPT 17, 2017 EVENT

