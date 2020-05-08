Class Of 2020 Spotlight: POLA Baseball Catcher Anthony D'Anna

As we continue on this special San Pedro News Pilot Class Of 2020 Spotlight feature series on student athletes at the San Pedro-based high schools whose senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus, here is our feature on Port Of Los Angeles High baseball catcher Anthony D'Anna.

The Marymount California-bound D'Anna was a man of many hats for the Polar Bears. Even though catcher is his main position, he's also seen time at outfield and at pitcher. In his four years with POLA, he helped lead them to a perfect Imperial League championship and the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 3 semifinals in 2019, his junior year in which the Polar Bears won a school-record 24 games during a 24-3 season.

POLA was 2-8 in 2020 going up against a tough schedule against top notch schools from both the CIF-Los Angeles City & Southern Sections.

D'Anna posted lifetime stats of a .245 batting average, a .421 on-base percentage with 47 hits, 45 RBIs, 13 doubles, five triples and was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts in 71 games played. Pitching wise he was 2-2 lifetime with a 4.36 ERA, a save and 26 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.

WHEN YOU FOUND OUT THE SEASON WAS ENDING DUE TO COVID-19, HOW DID YOU FEEL IN REGARDS TO THAT TURN OF EVENTS?: "I was devastated. I had just lost the one thing I love the most. My teammates and I were possible contenders for our division championship and we had lost our opportunity at a ring."

WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE SEASON OUT OF YOUR FOUR YEARS AT POLAHS: "My junior year (2019) was my favorite season. we as a team progressed and improved more than any other year throughout my four years."

WHAT IS YOUR MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT IN A GAME?: "Probably beating HTPA (Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy) my junior year when I made a hard play to win the game. The batter hit a chopper that went halfway down the line and I managed to field the ball (barehanded) and throw him out to end the game."

WHAT WILL YOU MISS THE MOST AT POLAHS?: "I think I'm going to miss the community at POLAHS. Our school is so supportive of our athletic teams and they are extremely positive as well."

WHAT MADE YOU CHOOSE MARYMOUNT CALIFORNIA AS YOUR OFFICIAL COLLEGE DESTINATION?: "I had been offered a day to practice with the team by the head coach. When I showed up, the team showed so much professionalism and they seemed to be close with one another. I wanted to be a part of that team so that I can grow as a teammate and as a player. I knew that this was going to be the only opportunity that could allow me to play baseball and have a guaranteed education at the same time, so I took it."

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE QUOTE?: "Baseball is the only field of endeavor where a man can succeed three times out of ten and be considered a good performer." - Ted Williams.

WHAT IS YOUR MAIN GOAL THAT YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE ONCE YOU SET FOOT ON CAMPUS AT MCU?: "Win. I want to dominate our opposing teams throughout the season. I want to improve my game and improve my education as well. As of right now I'm undeclared, but I'm leaning towards psychology as my major."

FINALLY, HOW MUCH FUN WAS IT AT POLAHS PLAYING ALONGSIDE YOUR BROTHER MATTHEW?: "It's been great! I've been playing alongside him all my life. So for him to be next to me as we went into high school was definitely an experience to remember."