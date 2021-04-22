 

Donald George Ezell, beloved family man and pastor; Services Saturday, April 24, at Harbor Christian Center in Wilmington

Donald George Ezell, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, uncle, brother n law, cousin and Pastor made his grand entrance, most likely sprinting into heaven on April 9, 2021 after a 4yr battle against AL Amyloidosis.


Don, aka Pastor Don, loved and knew Jesus personally and desired that all would know Him as he did. As pastor of Harbor Christian Center in Wilmington since 1986, his heartfelt sermons reached thousands not just locally but across the world through church services and live broadcasts online, resulting in many lives changed. The people experienced breakthroughs, healings, restorations but what touched his heart greatly was to see the transformation in those who surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ through salvation. He found much joy in the flock the Lord entrusted to him when he witnessed their purpose being fulfilled.


His vision was to see the South Bay changed through the hope of Christ along with the manifestation of miracles, signs and wonders.


His legacy and hope continues to go forth in the passing of the baton. Harbor Christian Center remains dedicated to fulfilling the vision not just in Wilmington, San Pedro, Harbor City, Lomita, Carson, Torrance, Long Beach but to the surrounding communities as well.Pastor Don partnered with other churches for various events and had many pastor connections who shared the same vision as he did.

We will miss him greatly but rejoice in knowing He is in the presence of the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Funeral Service will be held at Harbor Christian Center, 1551 N. Wilmington Boulevard, Wilmington, CA 90744@ 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24. 

