 

Enjoy the May 15th issue of South Bay Community News!

Enjoy the recent issue of South Bay Community News!

Businesses, join us as we relaunch the print edition July 2018! Advertising and marketing (print/digital/social media marketing/included on our website, profile article on your business, upgrade size as available) for only $99 per month.

Email for full details! spmgmedia@gmail.com

Only 30 spots reserved at this "Forever Rate"!

https://issuu.com/smithpublish/docs/sbcn_-_may_15_2017_final

Visit our website to download YOUR copy! CLICK HERE

Views: 4

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

SPMG Media posted a blog post

Enjoy the May 15th issue of South Bay Community News!

Enjoy the recent issue of South Bay Community News!Businesses, join us as we relaunch the print edition July 2018! Advertising and marketing (print/digital/social media marketing/included on our website, profile article on your business, upgrade size as available) for only $99 per month.Email for full details! spmgmedia@gmail.comOnly 30 spots reserved at this "Forever Rate"!…See More
5 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star's Ally Spillane Signs With Eastern University
May 12

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star's Ally Spillane Signs With Eastern University

For the fifth signing day ceremony during the 2016-2017 in San Pedro Prep Sports, welcome Mary Star High into the fold as senior girls volleyball outside hitter Ally Spillane would sign her national letter of intent to play collegiate volleyball at Eastern University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Spillane is just the second in…See More
May 12
0 Comments
Melanie promoted Melanie's blog post Need a Home Loan in Huntington Beach or the Nearby Area?
May 9
Melanie posted a blog post

Need a Home Loan in Huntington Beach or the Nearby Area?

The key tips necessary to really save time, money and hassleAre you looking for a home loan in Huntington Beach, San Pedro or the nearby area?How about a reverse mortgage?If so, we are here to help. While we have our mortgage business in Huntington Beach, we are also local residents. We know you have numerous decisions to make when it comes to obtaining a home loan and figuring out the right situation for…See More
May 9
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA No.1, San Pedro No.3 in 2017 CIF-LACS Softball Playoffs
May 6

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

POLA No.1, San Pedro No.3 in 2017 CIF-LACS Softball Playoffs

And now... the real season begins.For the first time ever, the Port Of Los Angeles and San Pedro High softball programs who have combined to win 19 CIF-Los Angeles City Section championships, go into the playoffs as champions of their respective leagues. With that milestone comes a greater challenge, especially for…See More
May 6
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA High Softball Makes Strong Case With Another Big Win
May 4

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service