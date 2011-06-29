 

Fireworks in San Pedro and Los Angeles

Despite the fact that fireworks are banned in Los Angeles and many of its sister cities, they really know how to do the Fourth of July right.

 

My wife loves firework displays. In LA alone, we've seen fireworks from the Colorado St. bridge in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl show and from the deck of a home in the Palos Verdes hills watching the panorama from Carson's Home Depot to San Pedro's Queen Mary. We watched the Culver City show with neighbors from a bridge over Ballona Creek.

 

Nothing beats laying back on a blanket in Christmas Tree Lane outside the Coliseum and seeing that spectacular show go off directly above my head. But the shows at the Hollywood Bowl come real close.

 

Last year we celebrated Independence Day watching the show over the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., the city of my birth.

 

One of the best shows we ever saw was when we hiked to the top of the Aztec Pyramid like steps of the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook for a 360 degree view of fireworks from Redondo Beach to Century City to the Coliseum and at eye level the Culver City display (and all the illegal home shows in between).

 

Fireworks in LA and beyond


San Pedro
Live music, U.S. military exhibits, tours of a Navy frigate, armed forces, and U.S. Coast Guard demonstrations, displays by the LA City Fire Department’s firefighting boat, and the Washington Artillery Reenactment group followed by fireworks.
When: July 4, noon – 10 pm
Where: Cabrillo Beach, 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro
Cost: Free
Info: 310-548-7401, www.laparks.org

 

Long Beach
 The Queen Mary

When: Noon to 10 p.m.

• Strolling performers, Balloon Artists, Face Painters and Uncle Sam!
• GRAMMY Nominated, Lisa Haley and the Zydekats, 4:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
• Dance the night away on the Verandah Deck located on the stern of the ship.

http://www.queenmary.com/July-Fourth.aspx


Carson
LA Galaxy will play the Seattle Sounders FC with post game fireworks at the Home Depot Center.
When: 7:30 PM
Info:www.lagalaxy.com, 1-877-342-5499

 

Culver City

The Culver City show and festival originates at Culver City High School. Gates and can be seen for miles around. Gates open at 5:00 pm, and the fireworks begin at 9:00 pm. There is a suggested donation of $2.00 per person and $5.00 parking fee (so ride your bike!)
  • Where: Culver City High School, 4401 Elenda St, Culver City.
  • Celebrate Independence Day at Culver City High School. Purchase hotdogs, soda, and Kettle Corn. You can also get tickets for the Exchange Club's raffle, which features grand prizes of an LCD flat screen TV and $100 gift certificates good at Westfield Fox Hills Mall. There will be great live music for entertainment. 

     

Rancho Park

Residents can head to Cheviot Park on Motor, bring a picnic, some sports equipment, blankets and chairs and watch the Hillcrest Country Club fireworks show from right across the street.

Great views, no crowds. The show starts at 9:00 p.m.

Marina Del Rey
County budget cuts put a damper on the celebration - NO fireworks this year over the main channel in Marina del Rey


Echo Park 

Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets but the fireworks likely will occur after the 6 p.m. game.
6  pm
Info: http://losangeles.dodgers.mlb.com/index.jsp?c_id=la


Find more photos like this on University Park Family

Hollywood
Hollywood Bowl
2301 North Highland Ave.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with special guests Daryl Hall & John Oates
Saturday, July 2, 2011, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 3, 2011, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 4, 2011, 7:30 p.m.
323.850.2000
http://www.hollywoodbowl.com/tickets/performance-detail.cfm?id=4229

Burbank
Starlight Bowl
1249 Lockheed View Drive

The United States Air Force will flyover and the Burbank Philharmonic Orchestra will play during the "best fireworks show in Los Angeles."
When: 5:30 p.m. Fireworks - 9 p.m

Pasadena
Rose Bowl
"Americafest 2011" - 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Leimert Park

 

Bring a blanket, chair and picnic to watch the fireworks while laying on the grass just outside the LA Coliseum. The show starts at 9 and features "contemporary" music. Free parking at the King and Hoover entrance to the Coliseum.

 

But first don't forget the 4th of July Jazz and Blues Festival in Leimert Park at the Vision Theatre. The music is from 1 to 7 p.m. and ends just in time to get a good spot at the Coliseum.
Info: 213-202-5500, www.culturela.org

The LAPD will have several DUI checkpoints and special patrols so be safe and sane with fireworks and driving.
  • July 1, 2011 (Friday) – Sobriety Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in LAPD’s Devonshire Area on Reseda Boulevard at Nordhoff Street
  • July 1, 2011 (Friday) – Sobriety Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. in LAPD’s North Hollywood Area on Lankershim Boulevard at Cumpston Street
  • July 2, 2011 (Saturday) – Sobriety Checkpoint from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in LAPD’s Southwest Area on Figueroa Street at 40th Place
  • July 3, 2011 (Sunday) – DUI Saturation Patrol from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in LAPD’s Foothill Area
  • July 3, 2011 (Sunday) – DUI Saturation Patrol from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in LAPD’s Harbor Area
  • July 4, 2011 (Monday) – Sobriety Checkpoint from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in LAPD’s West Los Angeles Area on Pacific Coast Highway at Temescal Canyon Road.

For further information, please contact Officer Don Inman, Emergency Operations Division, at 213-486-0703.



Views: 9683

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson updated their profile
13 hours ago
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue130 feat. "Rights" by Dominance Tha MC

Hip Hop Artist Seven Da Pantha breaks down his Latest EP "K4G 1.5" w/ Mistah Wilson + Why Every Musician Should Use Bandcamp + Figg Newton: The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now + Ajane + Ralph Rabago + Fikayo Aderoju + Dylan Spangler + Davon Michel + Salah Amrani + Éleven Khade + Leonne Brito + much more...See More
13 hours ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 4 blog posts were featured
1 more…
19 hours ago
Eddie North-Hager's blog post was featured

Fireworks in San Pedro and Los Angeles

Despite the fact that fireworks are banned in Los Angeles and many of its sister cities, they really know how to do the Fourth of July right. My wife loves firework displays. In LA alone, we've seen fireworks from the Colorado St. bridge in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl show and from the deck of a home in the Palos Verdes hills watching the panorama from Carson's Home Depot to San Pedro's Queen Mary. We watched the Culver City show with neighbors from a bridge over Ballona Creek. Nothing beats…See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Sheena Tahilramani is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
19 hours ago
Welcome Them!
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Figg Newton "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now"
Jun 16
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Figg Newton "The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now"

And now, Figg Newton. Coming from one of tha most legendary Blood sets in Los Angeles. Now, first off, let me say for tha record that I have never personally met Figg Newton yet so I have no reason to sugarcoat anything in this article. He's a rapper I've heard people talk about sporadically…See More
Jun 16
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Q&A: Hip Hop Artist Seven Da Pantha breaks down his Latest EP "K4G 1.5" w/ Mistah Wilson

Seven Da Pantha, an emcee at heart, has been as persistent as anyone in tha field of recording & performing music. With his recent release of K4G 1.5, we caught up wit' Seven to discuss tha inspiration behind this effort. Seven Da Pantha is already sending a message by way of him being tha only lyricist on tha project. I appreciate tha fact that I don't…See More
Jun 14
0 Comments

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service