Fireworks in San Pedro and Los Angeles

Despite the fact that fireworks are banned in Los Angeles and many of its sister cities, they really know how to do the Fourth of July right.

My wife loves firework displays. In LA alone, we've seen fireworks from the Colorado St. bridge in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl show and from the deck of a home in the Palos Verdes hills watching the panorama from Carson's Home Depot to San Pedro's Queen Mary. We watched the Culver City show with neighbors from a bridge over Ballona Creek.

Nothing beats laying back on a blanket in Christmas Tree Lane outside the Coliseum and seeing that spectacular show go off directly above my head. But the shows at the Hollywood Bowl come real close.

Last year we celebrated Independence Day watching the show over the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., the city of my birth.

One of the best shows we ever saw was when we hiked to the top of the Aztec Pyramid like steps of the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook for a 360 degree view of fireworks from Redondo Beach to Century City to the Coliseum and at eye level the Culver City display (and all the illegal home shows in between).

Fireworks in LA and beyond