 

Former San Pedro Resident Set to Publish Twelfth Novel

Author Deanna Lynn Sletten, a former resident of San Pedro, is set to release her twelfth novel titled Finding Libbie on September 6, 2016. Deanna started her writing career in 2012 when she self-published several women’s fiction and romance novels. In 2014, her novel, Maggie’s Turn, hit the top 100 eBooks on Amazon and was brought to the attention of an acquisition editor at Lake Union Publishing. They purchased Maggie’s Turn and republished in 2015 and also offered Deanna a two-book contract. Finding Libbie is the first of the two books.

 

Finding Libbie is a women’s fiction novel about a young couple, Jack and Libbie, who fall in love in 1968 and marry, but their happiness soon begins to crumble as Libbie’s mental state deteriorates and she is drawn into drugs and alcohol. Despite loving Libbie, Jack is forced to leave her and move on with his life. Forty years later, Jack’s second wife has passed away and his daughter finds photos of Jack’s first wife and is intrigued. She decides to search for Libbie. But can she find her after all these years?

 

Deanna was born in San Pedro, attending Leland Street Elementary School, Dodson Junior High School, and San Pedro High School before leaving in her sophomore year. She has fond memories of growing up there and still has family ties in the area. Although Deanna now lives in Minnesota, she still considers herself a “California Girl.”

 

Deanna is married and has two grown children. She and her husband live on the Mississippi River and enjoy spending their time on the water as much as possible.

 

Finding Libbie is available for purchase in eBook, paperback, and audio book formats on Amazon.com. It can also be ordered from your favorite bookstore.

 

Buy on Amazon

Finding Libbie by Deanna Lynn Sletten

Women’s Fiction

ISBN: 978-1503937154

Publish Date: September 6, 2016

Lake Union Publishing

Visit Deanna at her website

