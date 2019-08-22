LA Harbor Boat Show Docks in San Pedro

New and Brokerage Boats will Dock at Cabrillo Way Marina in Los Angeles Harbor

September 19-22, 2019

San Pedro will again host the LA Harbor Boat Show, the annual in-water maritime celebration of the Southern California boating lifestyle. Taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cabrillo Way Marina (2845 Miner St., Berth 43, San Pedro, CA 90731), the LA Harbor Boat Show will showcase scores of dealers, vessel types, new and brokerage models, marine exhibitors and live entertainment.



Trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts, tenders and paddle craft such as kayaks and paddleboards are highlights of the LA Harbor Boat Show, which will host more than 60 exhibitors whose specialties include sailing lessons, guided cruising trips to Mexico, outboard motors, onboard accessories, marine financing, yacht brokerage services and more.

During the weekend, Cabrillo Way Marina doubles in size, its docks filled with boats at various price points and tailored toward every boater’s experience level. “Dealers are on deck and are ready to play matchmaker between boat and buyer,” says Baker. “Plus, expanding from 2018, we have more than 32,000 square feet of dock space, shuttle service and ample parking for our guests.”

More than 60 dealers will be participating in the four-day event, including Naos Yachts, California Yacht Company, Denison Yachting, Canadian Electric Boat Company, Hampton Yacht Group of California, Newport Yachts Inc., Long Beach Yacht Sales, Silver Seas Yachts, South Coast Yachts, West Coast Yachts and many more.

“This is an exciting time for LA Harbor,” says Baker. “Along with the notoriety of Los Angeles Harbor, it also features a water depth of 53 feet, creating an in-water playground of the best yachts and biggest vessels showcased on the West Coast. The LA Harbor Boat Show is the first stop to creating on-the-water memories to last a lifetime.”



For the latest in show features and dealer information, visit www.LAHarborBoatShow.com.