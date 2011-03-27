LA Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops + Crafting + Celebs + More

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Over 400 Boutique Pop Up Shops plus Beauty Treatments, Spa Services, DIY Crafting Workshops, Massages, Hair Stage, Celebrity Speakers & more

About this event

Shop at hundreds of Boutique shopping booths featuring the very best Los Angeles has to offer in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics, travel, jewelry, accessories, home decor, entertaining and much more. Spend a relaxing day being pampered with spa treatments, massages, shopping, samples, hear inspiring Celebrity Keynote Speakers Blac Chyna, Kim Fields, Mercedes Javid and more, plus enjoy endless retail therapy. Click Here to Watch the Video and See What’s Waiting For You at the 20th Season of the Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo!

You’ve been balancing a busy life and it’s time to grab your girlfriends and enjoy free manicures, facials, exciting makeovers and fragrance treatments, plus the hair stage, spa treatments and massages. Indulge in lots of free samples, gourmet tastings and delicacies. Get inspired at the Do-It-Herself Workshops, the cupcake and cake décor, cooking stage, floral decorating and gardening workshops, wine tastings, martinis, chocolate and truffle making, transforming trash into treasure furniture rehab workshops and jewelry making. Discover the season’s best from luxury boutiques to emerging designers. We scour the world searching for the very best products and services, and bring hundreds of these amazing companies together.

We’ve gathered the very best leading companies, boutiques and brands together to bring a new level of Women’s Expo to Los Angeles. Tickets include all Keynote Speakers, Complimentary Beauty Treatments and Makeovers, Seminars, Fashion Shows, Do-It-Herself Workshops, Stages and over great Pop Up Shops!

Never before have there been so many great reasons to visit a Women’s Expo – The Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo! www.LAWomensExpo.com

#MakingMemories

The Hair Stage, Complimentary Treatments!

Fashion Shows!

DIY Craft Workshops!

Beauty Treatments!

Wine Tastings!

