 

LA Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops + Crafting + Celebs + More

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

TICKETS

Over 400 Boutique Pop Up Shops plus Beauty Treatments, Spa Services, DIY Crafting Workshops, Massages, Hair Stage, Celebrity Speakers & more

About this event

Shop at hundreds of Boutique shopping booths featuring the very best Los Angeles has to offer in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics, travel, jewelry, accessories, home decor, entertaining and much more.  Spend a relaxing day being pampered with spa treatments, massages, shopping, samples, hear inspiring Celebrity Keynote Speakers Blac Chyna, Kim Fields, Mercedes Javid and more, plus enjoy endless retail therapy.  Click Here to Watch the Video and See What’s Waiting For You at the 20th Season of the Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo!

You’ve been balancing a busy life and it’s time to grab your girlfriends and enjoy free manicures, facials, exciting makeovers and fragrance treatments, plus the hair stage, spa treatments and massages. Indulge in lots of free samples, gourmet tastings and delicacies. Get inspired at the Do-It-Herself Workshops, the cupcake and cake décor, cooking stage, floral decorating and gardening workshops, wine tastings, martinis, chocolate and truffle making,  transforming trash into treasure furniture rehab workshops and jewelry making. Discover the season’s best from luxury boutiques to emerging designers. We scour the world searching for the very best products and services, and bring hundreds of these amazing companies together.  

We’ve gathered the very best leading companies, boutiques and brands together to bring a new level of Women’s Expo to Los Angeles.  Tickets include all Keynote Speakers, Complimentary Beauty Treatments and Makeovers, Seminars, Fashion Shows, Do-It-Herself Workshops, Stages and over great Pop Up Shops!

Never before have there been so many great reasons to visit a Women’s Expo – The Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo!   www.LAWomensExpo.com

#MakingMemories

The Hair Stage, Complimentary Treatments!

Fashion Shows!

DIY Craft Workshops!

Beauty Treatments!

Wine Tastings!

SPMG MEDIA - SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Views: 4

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

SPMG Media posted blog posts
1 hour ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Volleyball 2021 Powers For Historic First
Nov 9

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Volleyball 2021 Powers For Historic First

On this past Saturday, San Pedro High girls volleyball was denied a fifth CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship when Sylmar swept their way to a Division 1 title.Tuesday was a different story, as the Pirates got the next best thing.For the first time in seven tries, the third oldest school in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) finally achieved their first…See More
Nov 9
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Brooke Jean "Material Items And Money Do Not Hold The Key To My Heart"

Mistah Wilson: Do you have any positive, encouraging words for any up and coming artists?Brooke Jean: You will go through heaven and hell as you progress to make a name for yourself. You will realize a…See More
Nov 5
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Nov 5
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Glory Shalom talks Faith, Music, & Shares Her Testimony to Becoming a Believer in Jesus Christ
Nov 3
Mistah Wilson posted blog posts
Nov 3
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
Oct 22

© 2021   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service