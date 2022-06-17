 

Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers: "2 Years of this time without end..." - from Louise Reichlin & Dancers

WHAT: Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers: "2 Years of this time without end..." -  from Louise Reichlin & Dancers

All 6 dances reimagined from the critically acclaimed URBAN AND TRIBAL DANCES (Batida, Wedding, Alone, War, Remembrance, Together), BRANDENBURG from Tap Dance Widows Club, and REBOOT! REBOOT! 

WHEN: June 17, 2022 (Friday preview at 7 pm)

June 18, 19. Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm

WHERE: The Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

WEB SITE: https://LAChoreographersAndDancers.org/News

TICKETS : $25 https://2-years.eventbrite.com

LA C&D & PHONE RESERVE INFO: 213-458-3066

WHO: Creative Director/Choreographer: Louise Reichlin

Performers: Jill Elaine Collins, Coree McKee Gonzalez, Eve Metsäranta, Katie Mcculla, Emily Mcguire, Kaitlyn Mckinney, Mcknnly Moren, Jestina Mundy, and Kohl Lewis.

Visual Artists: Feliz Mc Innis, Audri Phillips. "WAR" unSeen Masks above by Feliz McInnis

REQUESTED: Proof of vaccination or recent covid test (MASKS also preferred.)

JOIN US: For soulful, imaginative dance that empowers you, our diverse audience members, to expand our shared understanding of life. 

Founded in 1979, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers is documenting the last two years with a reimagining of Urban and Tribal Dances, Brandenburg, and Reboot! Reboot!, returning to the Ivy Substation at 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 with a preview on Friday June 17 at 7 pm, and performances on Saturday & Sunday June 18 and 19 at 2 pm. These performances are made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation. They are also supported, in part, by a 21-22 Second Supervisorial District Arts And Culture Recovery Grant, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, and by a CA Arts Council Operating Grant.

FULL PRESS RELEASE

Views: 0

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Louise Reichlin posted a blog post

Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers: "2 Years of this time without end..." - from Louise Reichlin & Dancers

WHAT: Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers: "2 Years of this time without end..." -  from Louise Reichlin & DancersAll 6 dances reimagined from the critically acclaimed URBAN AND TRIBAL DANCES (Batida, Wedding, Alone, War, Remembrance, Together), BRANDENBURG from Tap Dance Widows Club, and REBOOT! REBOOT! WHEN: June 17, 2022 (Friday preview at 7 pm)June 18, 19.…See More
24 minutes ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post LeGrand Whitt on The Future of Rhythm & Blues "A lot of babies came from R&B music" (Part 1)
11 hours ago
Mistah Wilson posted blog posts
11 hours ago
Mistah Wilson posted a video

Jennifer Thompson on Choosing Cal Berkeley over UCLA "It Was An Experience I Will Never Forget"

Poet Jennifer Thompson explains why she chose to attend Cal Berkeley over tha likes of tha other UCs.The point of our interviews is to give local artists opp...
11 hours ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Jennifer Thompson on Choosing Cal Berkeley over UCLA "It Was An Experience I Will Never Forget"
11 hours ago
Christa Weston updated their profile
Tuesday
Profile IconMichelle Andrews, Karen Soto, Louise Reichlin and 6 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
May 29
Lisa posted events
May 26

© 2022   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service