WHAT: Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers: "2 Years of this time without end..." - from Louise Reichlin & Dancers

All 6 dances reimagined from the critically acclaimed URBAN AND TRIBAL DANCES (Batida, Wedding, Alone, War, Remembrance, Together), BRANDENBURG from Tap Dance Widows Club, and REBOOT! REBOOT!

WHEN: June 17, 2022 (Friday preview at 7 pm)

June 18, 19. Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm

WHERE: The Ivy Substation, 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

WEB SITE: https://LAChoreographersAndDancers.org/News

TICKETS : $25 https://2-years.eventbrite.com

LA C&D & PHONE RESERVE INFO: 213-458-3066

WHO: Creative Director/Choreographer: Louise Reichlin

Performers: Jill Elaine Collins, Coree McKee Gonzalez, Eve Metsäranta, Katie Mcculla, Emily Mcguire, Kaitlyn Mckinney, Mcknnly Moren, Jestina Mundy, and Kohl Lewis.

Visual Artists: Feliz Mc Innis, Audri Phillips. "WAR" unSeen Masks above by Feliz McInnis

REQUESTED: Proof of vaccination or recent covid test (MASKS also preferred.)

JOIN US: For soulful, imaginative dance that empowers you, our diverse audience members, to expand our shared understanding of life.

Founded in 1979, Louise Reichlin & Dancers/ Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers is documenting the last two years with a reimagining of Urban and Tribal Dances, Brandenburg, and Reboot! Reboot!, returning to the Ivy Substation at 9070 Venice Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 with a preview on Friday June 17 at 7 pm, and performances on Saturday & Sunday June 18 and 19 at 2 pm. These performances are made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation. They are also supported, in part, by a 21-22 Second Supervisorial District Arts And Culture Recovery Grant, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, and by a CA Arts Council Operating Grant.

FULL PRESS RELEASE