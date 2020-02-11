 


Sports Editor

Mary Star Girls Basketball Clinches 1st League Title In 36 Years

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 will forever be the day that the Mary Star High girls basketball ended a near four-decade long wait of becoming a league champion.

Seven years ago, the Stars went 1-16 in the 2012-2013 before Victor Tuberosi took over the coaching job, completely changing the culture from a place every opposing school saw as an easy win, to a place that's now regarded as one of the hardest to win a game on the road.

Mary Star would convincingly win 65-32 over visiting St. Bernard of Playa Del Rey to clinch a guaranteed share of the Santa Fe League championship, its first league crown of any kind since the 1983-1984 season. Yes, it was that long of a wait for the Stars, who are more than glad that they finally put an end to the torture of falling short in league play time and time again.

"This is an amazing badge of honor that we'll all be able to carry on for the rest of our lives," Mary Star junior guard Isabella Serrano said. "We will look back and say that we did this together as a unit and family."

Even though the Stars were unable to clinch the league crown outright two nights later in a 47-33 road defeat at rival St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy of Downey, who shares the league crown along with St. Genevieve in a three-way tie for first place, nothing could take the joy away from what they've accomplished.

The entire regular season has been one of the best in recent memory for Mary Star, as they finished second place in the Downey Calvary Chapel Tournament, won the St. Monica Tournament, and finished fourth in the post-Christmas Savanna Tournament, before going undefeated at home in Santa Fe League play, with the main focal point being their tenacious defense, which definitely played a pivotal role in the league opener on January 9, when the Stars smothered defending outright league champion St. Genevieve in a 31-11 victory at home.

"It was important for us to win that game," Mary Star junior guard Kaitlyn Oasay said. "Especially since (St. Genevieve) beat us on our home court last year. We were determined to not let that happen again."

January 21 saw Mary Star carry that same mindset when St. Pius X/St. Matthias visited the Taper Avenue campus as the Stars broke the game open with a 16-0 run to close the third quarter, eventually propelling them to a 42-32 victory over the Warriors.
"We gave it our all, played as a team, and nothing stopped us," said Mary Star freshman guard Bella Marconi, who set the tone early against the Warriors with two first-quarter three-pointers.

Finally in the victory over St. Bernard, Mary Star buried a season-high seven three-pointers and scored a team-high in points, with Serrano leading the charge with a season-high 21 points, including three triples. Yet that whole game will forever be remembered by a fearless drive to the basket for a reverse layup by senior forward Sarah Leyba.

Taking a missed shot by the Vikings for a rebound, Leyba drove the length of the floor, went underneath the basket for a left-handed layup, got inadvertently smacked in the face as the shot went up which dropped Leyba on her back, and the shot harmlessly fell off the glass and in the hoop, drawing a loud roar of appreciation from the Stars' fans who celebrated Leyba and the other four seniors on senior night.

Once the final buzzer sounded, the team posed for a team photo with the scoreboard flashing the final score in the background after singing a spirited rendition of the school's alma mater that followed the postgame handshake.

It was truly an indescribable feeling on all of the Stars, especially senior forward Jenna Miloe.

"(Winning league) felt like a dream come true," Miloe said. "It is an honor to be on the team that brought the league championship title back to our school after over three decades. I hope we inspired future players coming in to do the same."

Even though the regular season is already memorable, the Stars would love nothing more than to either duplicate or surpass what they did in the postseason a year ago, when they reached both the CIF-Southern Section Division 5-AA semifinals, and the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern California Division 5 Regional playoffs.

Mary Star (18-9 overall, 6-2 league) has earned a first round home game in the CIF-SS Division 4-A playoffs which begins Thursday, where the Stars will host Sacred Heart Of Jesus (Los Angeles), 7 pm at Mary Star High.

"We all just need to work super hard," Marconi said. "I know this team will never give up, so be ready for us."

(Note: Photo courtesy of Miguel Elliot)

Views: 8

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star Girls Basketball Clinches 1st League Title In 36 Years

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 will forever be the day that the Mary Star High girls basketball ended a near four-decade long wait of becoming a league champion.Seven years ago, the Stars went 1-16 in the 2012-2013 before Victor Tuberosi took over the coaching job, completely changing the culture from a place every opposing school saw as an easy win, to a place that's now…See More
45 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

L.A.’s Financial Report Card

Each January, the Controller's office publishes the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR), a 400+ page document that details the City’s finances over the past fiscal year, and reports on revenues, expenditures, assets, liabilities, and department performance data. See More
2 hours ago
Karen Cristy posted an event
Thumbnail

Mama Connection FREE Yoga and More for Prenatal and Beyond! at GGIW Yoga

March 14, 2020 from 12pm to 5pm
Calling all Mamas-To-Be and New Mamas! Join GGIW Yoga and Ma Yoga for an afternoon of FREE Yoga and Guest Speakers!Sample Prenatal Yoga with Victoria Ingram classes safe for any trimester and level of experience. Move and connect with your pre-walking kiddo at Mom + Baby Yoga class.Doula Nai Valentine will lead you through a guided meditation and info session regarding prenatal and birth support.Get your questions regarding breastfeeding answered by Lisa Grossman, International Board Certified…See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Call for Candidates to fill Vacant Board Seat

The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council (CeSPNC) is looking for a community member to fill a vacant At-Large Board Member position for a term expiring June 2021. See More
Thursday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

POLA High Girls Soccer Wraps Up Imperial League Title

LOS ANGELES - The 2018-2019 season saw Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer win the Imperial League championship, only playing five games in league and winning them all, due to a shortened season of rain-outs and the Los Angeles Unified School District Teacher's Strike in January.So on Thursday, the Polar Bears looked to take advantage of a full league schedule for a…See More
Jan 31
0 Comments
Bonnie Barchichat posted an event
Thumbnail

Senior Comedy Afternoons Presents O Lucky You! at The Proud Bird

March 15, 2020 from 12pm to 3pm
An afternoon of lunch and laughs, dance and music. A great opportunity to enjoy time with your friends and family at a great restaurant with an airplane park too! All our 3 comedians are seniors and do a clean act!!We'll also have step dancers, an Irish Fiddler and Mandolinist and Banjo.. Music and dance is what we love too!It's a celebration of all things Irish.. So wear your Green things!!See More
Jan 30
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Stays Atop The Marine League

Nothing seems to change when it comes to the Marine League and San Pedro High girls soccer.Since the 1999-2000 season, the Pirates have literally owned the league, only losing twice during that span and capturing 18 crowns in the past 19 seasons, including the last 14 years in a row. By defeating rival Narbonne, 2-0 on Wednesday at Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium, you can…See More
Jan 30
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Governor Newsom Announces Accelerated State Action on Homelessness

Los Angeles County to receive 30 travel trailers, as well as medical services tents, to assist individuals experiencing homelessness. LA County is the second local partner to receive these resources as part of the Governor’s executive order accelerating state action on homelessness See More
Jan 27

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service