Mary Star High Girls Basketball 2021 Earns High Honors In CIF-SS

Mary Star High girls basketball garnered their first bit of postseason praise 18 days after capturing the Taper Avenue-based Catholic high school's first CIF-Southern Section sports championship.

Thanks to a dominant playoff run, freshman forward Madison Watts was named the CIF-SS Division 4-AA Player Of The Year, leading the Stars in scoring and rebounding for the season. During both the Section and CIF Southern California Regional Division 3-AA playoffs, Watts averaged 22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in eight games.

Watts delivered her most prolific performance of the playoffs when she delivered career highs of 33 points and 14 rebounds in a 74-58 victory over Westchester in the CIF SoCal Division 3-AA Regional semifinals on June 17, one week after scoring a game-high 24 points and hitting the championship-sealing free throws against Agoura on June 10 in Mary Star's 54-50 victory for the CIF-SS Division 4-AA title.

For the second time in three years, head coach Victor Tuberosi was named the CIF-SS Division 4-AA Coach Of The Year after leading the Stars to both the CIF-SS Division 4-AA title and the Division 3-AA Southern California Regional championship game, where it lost 72-44 to Rancho Bernardo of San Diego. Mary Star finished 22-1 for the year, making history for the school in the process while also repeating as Santa Fe League champions.

Tuberosi was also the 2019 CIF-SS Division 5-AA Coach Of The Year after leading the Stars to the semifinals for the second straight season.

Finally, making her second All-CIF selection is senior point guard Isabella Serrano, who was third on the Stars in scoring, second in rebounding, and led the team in both assists and steals. Serrano was also pivotal in the SoCal Regional Division 3-AA semifinal win over Westchester, scoring 17 points, 15 of which on five three-pointers.

(Note: Photo courtesy of John Mattera, John Mattera Photography)