Mary Star High School Football 2022 Season Preview

The 2022 prep football season will bring another level of change to the Mary Star Of The Sea High School football program, but they’ve been used to it for nearly a decade.

In the past seven years the Stars were coached by Jason Gelber, who is now at CIF-Southern Section power Servite of Anaheim as an assistant, Mary Star went through five different styles of offense, reaching the postseason four times. Now, another new change for the new season comes with a new leader in first-year coach Eli Anzoleaga.

And right on cue, Anzoleaga brings in yet another change in offensive scheme, a scheme the Stars are familiar with, an old school brand of attack.

“This season we are bringing a Pro-style offense,” Anzoleaga, who also goes by ‘Coach AZ’, says of the 2022 Stars. “This will compliment our size and skills. We are very young, but hungry for success. We know that the road ahead will have its ups and downs, and we look forward for what the future has in store for us.”

A tried-and-true method that hopes to serve these Stars well amidst another tough schedule, as they look to improve off a dismal 3-7 campaign in 2021, including losing all four Del Rey League games.

Now back in the Camino Real League, Mary Star renews its rivalry with Bishop Montgomery of Torrance on September 30 when the Stars visit the Knights. Other CRL encounters includes battles with Cantwell Sacred Heart of Montebello and Verbum Dei of Los Angeles. The Stars also have notable nonleague encounters with El Segundo, St. Monica of Santa Monica and defending Del Rey League champion Salesian of Los Angeles as well.

As far as returning players to watch goes, Mary Star has plenty of talent to lean on.

Both quarterbacks return, but Tony Gutierrez assumes the role of starter this season. Fellow junior signal caller Santiago Martinez who was the first-string quarterback last year, is now converted over to start at wide receiver.

Martinez will also be flanked alongside senior WR/DB Vincent Guerrero, a returning all-league selection who is a definite playmaker on both sides of the field for Mary Star. Budding sophomore RB/DB Jaimen David will also provide valuable contributions.

The offensive line will be tried by fire this season sporting three sophomore starters in Max Marinkovich, 6’4’’, 255-pound tackle Frankie Rivera and Koa DiBernardo. Two more sophomores who are looking to do big things for Mary Star are WR/DB Jarren David and WR/DB Luke Fajardo.

If there’s one name on the Stars’ roster that truly rings a bell, it’s sophomore RB/LB Jordan Barber, who’s the youngest son of Ron Barber II who starred at Banning of Wilmington, and the grandson of former San Pedro High star Ron Barber Sr.

Mary Star officially opens the 2022 season, their second full season with their recently updated on-campus field now with a brand-new press box, on Friday, August 19 at home against Viewpoint.

(Note: Photo courtesy of Miguel Elliot)

MARY STAR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2022 SEASON SCHEDULE

FRI. 8/19 vs. VIEWPOINT (3:30 pm)

FRI. 8/26 vs. CREAN LUTHERAN (3:30 pm)

FRI. 9/2 @ El Segundo (7 pm)

SAT. 9/10 @ Riverside Prep (7 pm)

SAT. 9/17 @ St. Monica (7 pm)

FRI. 9/23 vs. BOSCO TECH (3:30 pm)

FRI. 9/30 @ Bishop Montgomery (7 pm)

FRI. 10/7 vs. CANTWELL SACRED HEART (7 pm)

FRI. 10/21 vs. VERBUM DEI (7 pm)

FRI. 10/28 @ Salesian (7 pm)