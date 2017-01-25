 


Sports Editor

Mary Star's Angela Pisano Scores Her 1,500th Career Point

LA VERNE - After scoring on a tough one-handed bank shot in the third quarter, Mary Star High girls basketball senior guard Angela Pisano would achieve a spectacular milestone that few reach in high school.

Pisano would score her 1,500th career point during the Stars' 57-29 Santa Fe League victory over Pomona Catholic at Damien High of La Verne on Tuesday. The seven-time all-league two-sport performer (4 volleyball, 3 basketball) has had a renaissance career at Mary Star and this achievement further adds to her testament and legacy she will leave when she graduates in May.

The Stars (14-7 overall, 3-2 league) wasted little time in establishing themselves while trying to break a two-game losing streak, bolting to a 21-7 first quarter lead, and Pisano scored 10 of those points during that run, scoring 14 points overall by halftime.

When junior guard Jillian Duran threw a long pass right to Pisano midway through the third quarter before she hit her shot with a Pomona Catholic defender in her face, she notched her milestone moment. In all, Pisano finished with a game-high 22 points and now her career total stands at 1,507.

Pisano is a 2015 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Basketball Co-Player Of The Year where she averaged 23.2 points a game her sophomore season, sharing the award with former three-time SPNP Prep Girls Basketball MVP Rita Fiorenza (San Pedro High), who scored 1,318 career points.

Freshman forward Marina Erosa would provide a huge lift scoring 8 points off the bench, including hitting two long three-pointers. Mary Star also got viable point distribution and tough defense as well from junior guard Hanalei Emnace, sophomore center Lorraine Medina, junior forward Melanie Meza and senior guard Mary Ramos.

Mary Star has three games next week, starting with a Monday night battle with host St. Bernard of Playa Del Rey.

