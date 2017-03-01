 


Sports Editor

POLA Girls Soccer Advances To Third Straight CIF-LACS Final

TORRANCE - Here they go again.

For the third consecutive season, and the fifth time in six years, Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer is going back to a CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship game.

In what has been undoubtedly their toughest road to get to a final in their seven-year history, the second-seeded Polar Bears defeated sixth-seeded San Fernando, 3-1 in the Division 2 semifinals Tuesday at the Toyota Soccer Complex in Torrance to earn another shot at that elusive first CIF crown. It goes without saying the Polar Bears are 0-4 in championship games, but they are driven and determined to make this one count.

Only top-seeded and undefeated Grant of Van Nuys, a 2-1 winner over Garfield of Los Angeles in the other semifinal, stands in POLA's way. The Polar Bears and Lancers will clash for the championship on Friday, 5 pm at Los Angeles Valley College.

Eight of the eleven starters for POLA (17-3 overall) will be playing in their second or third championship game, including the semifinal hero, Stevens Institute Of Technology-bound senior forward Anna Vidovich.

"I'm excited for this championship game because this is the best team I have been on at POLA and we have a lot of potential," Vidovich said. "We play like a team and that's why we are so successful. We are all working hard for that ring."

It only took the ninth minute of the game for Vidovich to assert herself against the Tigers (13-6-4).

Taking a pass just crossing midfield from junior midfielder Briana Mancilla, Vidovich would beat her defender down the right side before blasting one in for the goal, and a 1-0 POLA lead. In the 23rd minute, Vidovich was the facilitator in assisting junior midfielder Britney Delgado for her third goal of the playoffs, and a 2-0 edge. 

Mancilla didn't waste any words on what the mindset was for POLA in the first half.

"Everyone who plays in an attacking position is determined to do anything tehy can to get the ball in the back of the net," said Mancilla, who leads POLA with 26 goals this season. "On Anna's goal I didn't hesitate to pass her the ball, she had the perfect angle to score."

San Fernando would score off a 25-yard free kick from sophomore midfielder Cristina Aranda in the 33rd minute but almost immediately after, Vidovich would again beat her defender down that same right side to score once more.

"Anna did such a great job of taking the ball up and beating her defender," POLA junior defender Christy Messner said. "She used her speed and got a lot of crosses and shots as a result. Both her goals were beautiful."

Vidovich expressed how crucial it was for POLA to get back on the scoreboard as soon as possible after Aranda's goal put the Tigers back within striking distance at such a tense moment in the contest.

"It was very crucial to score so fast after San Fernando's goal because it completely stopped any momentum or confidence they picked up afterwards," Vidovich said. "It also gave us cushion and allowed us to stay calm and play the way we know how."

Mancilla, Delgado and freshman midfielder Keely Bales all created chances for POLA in the second half, but couldn't convert. However, the defense of Messner, senior defender Alyssa Medrano and the sophomore duo of Kendall Dimson and Amber Lopez, combined with senior midfielder Alejandra Gurrola were determined and stout all day long.

Freshman goalie Katelyn Viducic made four saves for POLA, including on a 72nd minute free kick from San Fernando junior forward Sabrina Araiza.

"The whole back line did a really good job at holding San Fernando back," Messner said. "We all worked hard and together to put as much pressure on them as possible. We accomplished what we set out to do today."

Can the Polar Bears achieve the one thing that has eluded them after last year's Division 4 title loss via the dreaded penalty kick shootout to Northridge Academy, and three prior losses in 2012, 2013 and 2015 in Divisions 3 or 4 to Los Angeles CES? After three grueling victories over Marshall of Los Angeles, Van Nuys and San Fernando, one thing is for sure.

POLA is going to do their darndest to try and is grateful for the opportunity to do so.

"I feel that we have a really strong lineup this year," Messner said. "Not being able to play my freshman year in the finals (missing all of 2014-2015 due to injury) only motivates me to come out stronger and play harder in this one."

Views: 69

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 2 blog posts were featured
38 minutes ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star's Octave & Pisano: All-CIF Southern Section
10 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star's Octave & Pisano: All-CIF Southern Section

After two great individual seasons that were tied into team success... two of Mary Star High's best basketball hoopers were rewarded with a great honor from the CIF-Southern Section.Sophomore guard Joseph Octave was named to the All-CIF Division 4A boys team after helping pace the Stars to a 21-9 record and a…See More
22 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile IconSan Pedro News Pilot via Facebook
Thumbnail

Check out the LA Harbor International Film Festival this weekend! http://www.laharborfilmfest.com/new/laharborfilmfest/default.asp

LA Harbor International Film Festival

laharborfilmfest.com

FacebookThursday · Reply
Lisa posted events
5 more…
Mar 14
Umff Tang posted an event
Thumbnail

Universe Multicultural Film Festival at RHCC Community Center

March 31, 2017 to April 2, 2017
Three full days of film screenings (100+ films from 30 countries), Film Market, Panels, Galas. And screenplay showcases, Fantastic Red Carpet Award ceremony; multicultural Fashion competitions. It is a one of the only multicultural fun event, and global cinema art mixer. Event detail is http://umfilms.org/Event.htmlSee More
Mar 14
0 Comments
Melanie promoted Melanie's blog post Do You Look for “Best Chiropractor in South Bay,” “Top Torrance Massage,” “Physical Therapy in San Pedro,” and More?
Mar 13
Melanie posted a blog post

Do You Look for “Best Chiropractor in South Bay,” “Top Torrance Massage,” “Physical Therapy in San Pedro,” and More?

How to find the right treatment for you in your local area“Best Chiropractor in South Bay”“Top Torrance Massage”“Physical Therapy in San Pedro?These may be just a few of the terms you use to search for a chiropractor, massage, physical therapy, and other treatments in your local area. While you may find some results, how do you know…See More
Mar 13
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service