 


Sports Editor

POLA's Analise De La Roca Signs With New Mexico State

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 would be the third signing day ceremony in the history of Port Of Los Angeles High School... and their softball program. The latest to make her college choice known, is current senior pitcher Analise De La Roca.

Two years ago, De La Roca was on campus to witness two of her teammates Nicolle Miranda (Eastern Michigan) and Savana Ramirez (Yavapai Junior College, Arizona) on separate days before and after the 2015 season, become the first two in school history to host a signing day ceremony. On Tuesday, De La Roca hosted one of her own as she has signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate softball at New Mexico State University.

De La Roca took it all in with joy as she signed on the dotted line surrounded by her parents Ariana and POLA assistant coach Gabriel, nearly the entire team of returners coming back, and several other family members and friends with principal Tom Scotti and athletic director Roger Cosgrove.

Before her high school career even took off, De La Roca originally committed to Arizona State but decommitted following her record-setting junior season in which the 2016 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Softball Player Of The Year seemingly did it all for POLA.

In just her junior season alone, De La Roca garnered 408 strikeouts, finishing 26-4 with a 0.43 ERA, 20 shutouts, 5 no-hitters and three perfect games, allowing 19 runs (12 earned), 31 walks and ten hit batters in 197 innings pitched. De La Roca also hit .521 with 4 home runs, 49 hits, 16 doubles and 37 RBIs with 13 runs scored with an on base percentage of .609, and a .840 slugging percentage.

The phenomenal total of strikeouts last season not only set a new CIF-Los Angeles City Section single season record, the most striking part of it was De La Roca only had 129 strikeouts in her first two years as the No.1B pitcher behind Miranda, the No.1A.

De La Roca took home several postseason awards, such as being the fourth in the history of the program to be named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Underclass Team as a first team pitcher, her first CIF-LACS honor as the Co-Pitcher Of The Year, an All-Area Daily Breeze South Bay first team selection, and Coliseum League Player & Pitcher Of The Year.

Overall, De La Roca has with lifetime statistics of a 46-8 record with a 1.29 ERA and 537 strikeouts, also with a lifetime batting average of .427 with ten home runs and 88 RBIs. POLA has reached the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinals all three seasons, losing by 2 runs to the eventual champion every time. De La Roca has a lifetime 3-0 record against both San Pedro and Mary Star combined in career starts against other hometown schools.

Even in spite of all this, De La Roca does what comes natural for the good of the program.

POLA will be one of many striving to compete for a CIF-LACS Division 1 championship in 2017, and with De La Roca in the circle for one final ride, wins against the Polar Bears will be very hard to come by.

Views: 66

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Branimir Kvartuc's photo was featured
Thumbnail

San Pedro Holiday Parade 2011

Tuesday
0 Comments
Branimir Kvartuc's album was featured
Thumbnail

2011 San Pedro Holiday Parade

More than 80 entries participated in the 31st annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade
Tuesday
0 Comments
Melanie's event was featured

Help Veterans and Get a Workout at San Pedro Pain & Wellness at San Pedro, CA

December 10, 2016 at 9:30am to February 28, 2017 at 9:30am
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & WellnessGet a great workout and enjoy the spa for free at www.zakerchiropractic.com What:              San Pedro Pain & Wellness is starting a Saturday morning boot camp class to help local residents get in shape and assist veterans, too. All levels are welcome to this exciting, circuit class taught by one of the area’s top fitness instructors. Plus, all…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 2 blog posts were featured
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team
Tuesday
ByTheSea's photo was featured
Thumbnail

Point Fermin Park Lighthouse Cliffs

Los Angeles County's Southern most point
Friday
0 Comments

© 2016   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service