 


Sports Editor

San Pedro High Football Earns 15 CIF-LACS Open Division Honors

San Pedro High football might have came up short in their bid to become CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division champions in 2021, but it still didn't diminish the impact they made along the way to the final.

For the first time in program history, the Pirates garnered a total of 15 All-City selection honors, and two of them were top individual winners.

Senior quarterback Aidan Jackson was rewarded for his record-setting season as he was named the 2021 CIF-LACS Football Open Division Offensive Player Of The Year after throwing for 2,280 yards at a 64% clip, 32 touchdowns, and just two interceptions during the Pirates' 10-2 season.

Also getting a top honor was senior Gabriel Anguiano, as he was named the Offensive Lineman Of The Year for the Open Division. Anguiano was the anchor of an experienced five-man front that helped San Pedro establish an offensive record of 4,345 yards (a record 2,601 of them through the air) and 67 touchdowns (and another record of 40 passing scores).

San Pedro was also awarded with five first team selections, and eight more second team selections, which is pretty impressive. The Pirates' 15 All-City selections were tied at the top with Birmingham of Lake Balboa, who defeated San Pedro, 24-14 to repeat as Open Division champions on November 27 at Pierce College.

The Patriots' uber-talented senior two-way star Arlis Boardingham was named the Open Division Player Of The Year.

Three of San Pedro's All-City selections will return in 2022, and here is the full list of Pirate All-City football selections.

(Note: Photo courtesy of Alberto Nunez)

SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2021 ALL-CITY OPEN DIVISION SELECTIONS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aidan Jackson, QB, sr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Gabriel Anguiano, sr.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
WR - Robert Sarmiento, sr.
WR - Chris Nixon, sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
LB - Kain Parris, sr.
LB - Elijah Thorp, sr.
DB - Kejuan Bullard, sr.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
RB - Christian Phillips, sr.
RB - Roman Sanchez, jr.
OL - Jonathan Herrera, sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL - Jerry Witty, jr.
DL - Benjamin Watson, sr.
LB - Makani Konopka, jr.
LB - Andrew Mejia, sr.
CB - Jonathan Mendoza, sr.

