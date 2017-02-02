 


Sports Editor

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Wins 12th Straight Marine Crown

HARBOR CITY - It wasn't easy, nor is it always for San Pedro High girls soccer, but until proven otherwise, they are still on the throne as queens of the Marine League.

For twelve consecutive years now.

A strong second half provided the visiting Pirates all the cushion they need to break away from hard-charging Narbonne of Harbor City for a 4-0 victory that virtually guarantees a twelfth consecutive Marine League championship with games against Washington Prep of Los Angeles, Gardena and Carson left over on their schedule.

San Pedro (14-2-2 overall, 6-0-1 in league) would not be denied on a day where senior midfielder Maddie Villela signed her national letter of intent to play collegiate soccer at Marymount California University just hours before stepping onto the Gauchos' field fully intent to not allow any letdown in a winner-take-all clash brought upon by a 2-2 tie the first time these rivals met on January 13 at San Pedro High.

In fact, it was Villela who would score the first goal of the afternoon, delivering a header off a perfectly timed corner kick from senior defender Maddy Luna in the 22nd minute for a 1-0 San Pedro lead.

Narbonne (10-6-1, 5-1-1) would press hard in the second half but the defense of the Pirates' back line wouldn't give an inch, and then came the explosion from the offense.

Junior defender Kiriana Teofilo would blast in a shot after a misjudgement of a clear attempt in the 49th minute to increase San Pedro's advantage, and they wouldn't ease up from there. Four minutes later, senior midfielder Sydney Engel would put in the loose ball after Luna's free kick was tipped by Narbonne senior goalie Jessica Robledo. Then not satisfied with scoring once, Engel would score one more time just three minutes later for the 4-0 lead.

The Gauchos would have one final chance in the 67th minute with a penalty kick caused by a handball in the box, but San Pedro junior goalie Carlene Luna would make a spectacular diving stop for one of her seven saves on the day.

It was evident that San Pedro wanted this game knowing the ramifications of what might have been, and they passed this latest Narbonne test with flying colors.

Barring any strange happenings, the Pirates will likely wrap up their latest crown Friday at home against Washington. 

