San Pedro High Girls Volleyball Wins Own Inaugural Tournament

Ten hours.

Five matches.

Eleven sets.

Two tantalizing comebacks.

160 points scored.

One inaugural San Pedro High Invitational girls volleyball tournament championship.

The San Pedro High girls volleyball achieved all of that on a long Saturday afternoon as they brought home the San Pedro Invitational Gold Division championship after a stunning 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory over visiting Estancia of Costa Mesa.

San Pedro's performance in the entire tournament was exactly what coach Chris Ceballos wanted in terms of overall staying power.

"We've under performed in key moments because we didn't trust ourselves enough to do what we could do in high pressure times," Ceballos says. "After seeing them work through the stress and come together as a team to get the victory was pivotal and I think this win will change the trajectory of our season."

Down 23-18 in the second set against Estancia and in danger of finishing second place, in came freshman Maya Courtney to save the day, serving seven consecutive points, including a pair of aces, to snatch a victory from the jaws of almost certain defeat. In the third set, Courtney brought the Pirates (11-7 overall) back from an 11-6 deficit to grab a 13-11 lead after an attack error from the Eagles (13-2), who then cut it to 13-12 on Courtney's service error.

Sophomore middle blocker Lauren Sutrin would deliver the most crucial of her match-high 8 kills before Estancia would make it 14-13. That would be it for the Eagles afterwards, as a booming kill, the seventh of sophomore outside hitter Sara Peterson, would conclude matters and set off a raucous celebration for San Pedro.

"There are no words for how exciting it was to deliver the last point," Peterson says of her match-ending kill. "I know that it was a proud moment for my team and I, giving 110% of everything I got in the last match was worth it for the Gold (Division title)."

Sutrin was named MVP of the tournament after registering 27 kills, 8 blocks, 12 assists, 4 aces and 9 digs during the tournament. Peterson was named to the all-tournament team after piling on 32 kills, 23 aces and 29 digs.

"It was an honor to receive the title of MVP but honestly it was just an amazing experience overall to get to play in this tournament with my team," says Sutrin, grateful for her individual acheivement but was more grateful for the team achievement. "Everyone brought so much fire and determination to each play and all of them deserve equal recognition."

San Pedro would also defeat Hollywood (25-3, 25-10), St. Bernard of Playa Del Rey (25-23, 25-8) and New West Charter of Los Angeles (25-22, 25-15) in pool play, while also sweeping Locke of Los Angeles (25-11, 25-21) in the Gold Division semifinals.

While Sutrin and Peterson may have gotten the individual accolades, there was a certain hero that would step up in all five of San Pedro's tournament victories. Peterson's 9 aces sparked a spectacular serving assault against Hollywood, while in that same match, junior opposite hitter Alison Mernin had 5 aces of her own. Junior outside hitter Serena McGillvray would serve up 8 aces against St. Bernard. Senior outside hitter/setter Katie Bentovoja and junior libero Alison Lyons were the major force against New West Charter.

In the Gold Division semifinals against Locke, junior outside hitter Selene Ramirez would come up big with 8 kills and 2 blocks, while the serving mastery of the likes of McGillvary, Mernin, Peterson and Lyons would spark San Pedro down the stretch against the Saints.

Finally, a true team effort from all involved would push the Pirates to winning their own tournament in its first year which boosts their confidence and morale sky high in their quest to capture their first Marine League title since 2009 and maybe beyond.

Lyons would come up with 68 digs in the five tournament victories, while Bentovoja had 28 digs, 11 aces and a team-high 59 assists for the Pirates, who resume Marine League play on Tuesday at Banning of Wilmington. San Pedro is currently 3-1 in league, only losing to defending champion Carson on September 15.

"I knew I needed to get the job done," said Lyons of her performance against Estancia in the final. "I needed to be as calm as possible and do what I do. I was encouraged to be loud, confident and a force on the court and thanks to coach Chris, I did exactly that. My communication with the team enhanced our game play. In the last two sets we were all hyped up, including myself."

San Pedro rallied from early deficits in the first sets against both St. Bernard and New West Charter, and again in the second set against Locke, winning wire-to-wire against Hollywood.