San Pedro High Softball 2017 Wins 17th CIF-LACS Championship

CARSON - No one could have imagined this.

On Friday, San Pedro High softball senior pitcher Cindy Robles got ill with a 102-degree fever.

However, on Saturday, Robles' fever would parlay into an eventual championship hysteria.

With a dramatic rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pirates would somehow dig down deep and win 2-1 over Banning of Wilmington in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I championship game at Cal State Dominguez Hills in Carson, which is the school's CIF-LACS record 17th crown, and first since winning it all in 2009, the last of 13 crowns won by legendary former coach Tony Dobra.

After three straight first round losses in the previous seasons, no one gave third-seeded San Pedro (25-9-1) a chance to be back in the finals, many picked them to once again finish third in the Marine League. Yet the Pirates, even after a turbulent first half of the season where they went 7-7-1, would end the year winning 18 out of their final 20 games.

With fourth-seeded Banning (25-10) clinging to a 1-0 lead, San Pedro freshman pinch-hitter Briana Velazquez led off being hit by the third pitch from Banning freshman left-hander Angelina Devoe. Freshman pinch runner Sofia Gomez reached second on senior center fielder Andrea Trejo's ground out to shortstop. Then suddenly, things begin to unravel for the Pilots' defense.

San Pedro senior second baseman Mackenzie Winkle's soft line drive to left-center field should have been caught... but Banning freshman left fielder Amanda Gallegos and junior center fielder Rena Flores collided with each other and the ball popped out of Gallegos' glove, putting Winkle on second and Gomez on third, still with one out.

Senior third baseman Ricki Justiniano would then blister a single to left field, scoring Gomez to knot the score at 1-1.

Probably trying to pull a fast one, coach Robert Whitney calls for a squeeze bunt with senior catcher Andrea Cline but Winkle was tagged out at the plate for the second out, but on the play Justiniano advanced to third, setting the stage for freshman first baseman Brianna Talamantes.

Striking out looking with the bases loaded to end the bottom of the third inning was still fresh on Talamantes' mind, and she was not going to let this opportunity slip away, as she blasted a ground ball to Banning sophomore shortstop Sarahy Martinez, who made a sparkling diving stop and toss for a fifth inning-ending double play, but bobbled the ball, allowing Justiniano to score the championship clinching run.

And the celebration and dogpile was on.

Defiant in defeat, Banning was driven and determined.

Sophomore right fielder Gladys Garcia blasted a double to lead off the top of the third inning, then would score on a one-out double down the first base line from the Pilots' No.9 hitter, sophomore second baseman Sophia Delgadillo for a 1-0 advantage. Somehow, Robles would bare down after that, only surrendering two more hits the rest of the way, striking out a season low three hitters.

Meanwhile, Devoe was also clutch in sticky situations, stranding two runners on base in the first inning, got out of a one-out bases loaded jam in the third inning, and again left two more on base in the sixth inning, finishing with a six-hitter, striking out two with hit two batters, walking none.

However the main difference in the game was San Pedro's defense somehow played flawlessly, and Banning had five errors.

Trejo and junior right fielder Kierah Murrillo made clutch catches in the outfield for San Pedro, and Flores made two amazing running overhead catches on deep fly balls in center field for Banning.

Justiniano went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for San Pedro, while Winkle (2-for-4), Velazquez and Cline had the other four combined hits for San Pedro, who reveled in their latest triumph with Dobra smiling proudly after they received the plaque and perpetual championship trophy, and got to share in the spotlight with former four-time CIF-LACS champion and current Marymount California University softball coach Ashley Esparza also in attendance.

Dobra's last freshman class of Cline, Robles, Justiniano, Trejo and senior shortstop Deanna Gonzalez all graduate with a championship in their final game, along with Winkle and reserve first baseman Cynthia Romero.

San Pedro eliminated Lincoln of Los Angeles, Carson and San Fernando all via shutouts in the prior rounds of the CIF-LACS Division 1 playoffs before defeating Banning for the third time this season. The Pirates also won 3-1 in eight innings on March 23, and 5-0 on April 25 for their first Marine League crown in seven years.

Banning, who eliminated Venice, Granada Hills and Port Of Los Angeles during their run back to a second straight CIF-LACS final, returns all but two seniors next season.