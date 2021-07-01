San Pedro's Kordic, Geiss & Tedesco Headline 2021 All-City Baseball

San Pedro High baseball was well represented on the 2021 All-City Open Division teams after capturing the program's second CIF-Los Angeles City Section major division championship when it won the Open Division title on June 19 with a 7-6 victory over El Camino Real.

Senior INF/P Dylan Kordic was named the City Section's Open Division Player Of The Year, just the second Player Of The Year in Pirate baseball history and the first since 1955.

Junior INF/P Zack Geiss, who won the first two playoff games against Banning of Wilmington and Birmingham of Lake Balboa, was named Co-Pitcher Of The Year along with Banning senior, Cal State Fullerton-bound Anthony Joya, and head coach Steve Tedesco was named the Open Division Coach Of The Year, closing out his eight-year tenure as the Pirates' coach with 121 victories, four Marine League titles in succession, and the CIF-LACS Open Division title in 2021.

Also making the All-City Open Division team is senior catcher Mikey Brucelas and senior shortstop Cain Lusic, who also shares Marine League Player Of The Year honors with Kordic.

The incredible San Pedro baseball quartet along with senior pitcher Rhett Peterlin, senior outfielders Jake Harper and Dominic Porter, sophomore INF/P Casey Molina and junior utility player Matt Borges all made the All-Marine League team.

Also, Port Of Los Angeles High senior Rudy Rios was chosen as an All-City Division 2 selection. The Polar Bears won their second straight Coliseum League title (the 2020 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic).

