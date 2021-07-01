 


Sports Editor

San Pedro's Kordic, Geiss & Tedesco Headline 2021 All-City Baseball

San Pedro High baseball was well represented on the 2021 All-City Open Division teams after capturing the program's second CIF-Los Angeles City Section major division championship when it won the Open Division title on June 19 with a 7-6 victory over El Camino Real.

Senior INF/P Dylan Kordic was named the City Section's Open Division Player Of The Year, just the second Player Of The Year in Pirate baseball history and the first since 1955.

Junior INF/P Zack Geiss, who won the first two playoff games against Banning of Wilmington and Birmingham of Lake Balboa, was named Co-Pitcher Of The Year along with Banning senior, Cal State Fullerton-bound Anthony Joya, and head coach Steve Tedesco was named the Open Division Coach Of The Year, closing out his eight-year tenure as the Pirates' coach with 121 victories, four Marine League titles in succession, and the CIF-LACS Open Division title in 2021.

Also making the All-City Open Division team is senior catcher Mikey Brucelas and senior shortstop Cain Lusic, who also shares Marine League Player Of The Year honors with Kordic.

The incredible San Pedro baseball quartet along with senior pitcher Rhett Peterlin, senior outfielders Jake Harper and Dominic Porter, sophomore INF/P Casey Molina and junior utility player Matt Borges all made the All-Marine League team.

Also, Port Of Los Angeles High senior Rudy Rios was chosen as an All-City Division 2 selection. The Polar Bears won their second straight Coliseum League title (the 2020 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic).

(NOTE: Photo by Miguel Elliot)

Views: 20

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro's Kordic, Geiss & Tedesco Headline 2021 All-City Baseball
1 hour ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro's Kordic, Geiss & Tedesco Headline 2021 All-City Baseball

San Pedro High baseball was well represented on the 2021 All-City Open Division teams after capturing the program's second CIF-Los Angeles City Section major division championship when it won the Open Division title on June 19 with a 7-6 victory over El Camino Real.Senior INF/P Dylan Kordic was named the City Section's Open Division Player Of The Year, just the second…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Don't miss tonight's virtual meeting about new public artwork for the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade, hosted by… https://t.co/Ra4zKqhBA5
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

San Pedro Farmers Market at San Pedro Farmers Market

July 2, 2021 from 11am to 3pm
https://www.facebook.com/pedrofarmersmarket/See More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

San Pedro Today - June 2021 at San Pedro

July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021
https://sanpedrotoday.com/2021/06/24/read-the-july-2021-issue-now/See More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @VyasSupplyChain: With more than 33 years of experience in the shipping, global logistics we are excited to welcome Gene Seroka, Executi…
Twitter9 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Local tradition continues to flourish on the @LAWaterfront, as the historic U.S. Immigration Station building at 22… https://t.co/1qAp75k5Ue
Twitter9 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Live now via videoconference: Watch the July 1, 2021 Regular Meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissione… https://t.co/7gKxwQNOAQ
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2021   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service