thawilsonblock magazine issue106

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Girls Basketball Gets The Jump On San Pedro
Sunday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star High Girls Basketball Gets The Jump On San Pedro

Talk about taking something by force.From the pregame shoot-around all the way to the singing of the alma mater, it was a night to remember for Mary Star High girls basketball.In the first crosstown meeting with in-city neighbor San Pedro since the 2001-2002 season, it was a Star-studded performance from the opening tip as Mary Star bolted to a commanding lead in the…See More
Sunday
Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA Boys Soccer Shows True Grit & Battles San Pedro To 1-1 Draw
Saturday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

POLA Boys Soccer Shows True Grit & Battles San Pedro To 1-1 Draw

The maturation of Port Of Los Angeles High boys soccer continues to grow.In the seventh all-time crosstown showdown with San Pedro, a year and a half removed from winning the 2018 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 4 championship, the Polar Bears finally rose to the challenge and took the fight right back to the host Pirates, battling to a 1-1 draw at Mike Walsh Pirate…See More
Saturday
Lisa Erickson posted an event

Free meditation and book signing by local author at Zen Den

December 14, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
Local author Lisa Erickson will present a guided meditation from her new book Chakra Empowerment for Women, along with a talk and book signing. Come shop for this book and other wonderful gift items at the same time! See More
Thursday
Carlos Rivera updated their profile
Thursday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's blog post was featured

San Pedro High Boys XC Captures Seventh CIF Championship

WOODLAND HILLS - It was redemption time for San Pedro High boys cross-country.In the 2018 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 final meet, the Pirates finished a unsatisfying tenth place, but legendary head coach Bruce Thomson told the returning Pirates that 2019 was going to be something special, and on Saturday, he was proven true.The boys edged Marshall in a wide…See More
Dec 11
Humana California's blog post was featured

Open Enrollment 2020: How Veterans Can Best Maximize Health Benefits

By Rick Beavin, California Market PresidentHumana If you are a military veteran who is approaching Medicare eligibility, you may have questions about how Medicare and Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits differ. It’s important that you understand how the plans complement each other so you can choose the best plan for you and ensure you maximize health benefits available. Here are a few common health plan questions, answered: Can Medicare Advantage and VA benefits work together? Absolutely! Many…See More
Dec 11
