The 2017 Schedules Are Set For San Pedro & Mary Star Football

It's that time of year again...

The 2017 Prep Football season is rapidly approaching, and the schedules are now officially in for the San Pedro & Mary Star Of The Sea High School football teams, as both look to build off their respective 2016 campaigns.

San Pedro achieved some great success last season under first-year head coach Corey Miller, as the Pirates went 10-3 and reached the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I semifinals before falling to runner-up Dorsey.

With a never-say-die attitude, San Pedro was the Marine League runner-up to eventual three-time CIF-LACS Division I champion Narbonne of Harbor City, but also gained a huge win at last year's Coliseum Gridiron Classic II with a 20-7 triumph over Harbor Area neighbor Banning of Wilmington in a league war at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Three of San Pedro's five Marine League games are on the road in 2017, including against Banning and Carson, but they do host Narbonne on October 20.

Meanwhile at Mary Star, second-year coach Jason Gelber continued to make Daniels Field the true 'Home Of The Hitters' as the Stars, who finished 6-4 overall, still missed the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs despite finishing among the Top 10 in the polls, due to a 1-2 Santa Fe League third place finish in a league that only has four schools and the top two teams get automatic playoff bids.

With the Stars still in the Santa Fe League with no new additions, it gives them more added motivation, especially since St. Monica and St. Genevieve both visiting Daniels Field and Mary Star's toughest adversary, CIF-SS Division X champion St. Anthony of Long Beach, being the lone league road game in 2017.

Here are the 2017 schedules for both schools as both San Pedro and Mary Star will have six home games throughout the season, and they both for the first time in the 'Week 0' era... share the same bye date on Friday, September 29.

SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2017 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY 8/25 - vs. SOUTH EAST

THURSDAY 8/31 - vs. GRANT

FRIDAY 9/8 - vs. CABRILLO (LB)

FRIDAY 9/15 - at Downey

FRIDAY 9/22 - vs. LAWNDALE

FRIDAY 9/29 - BYE

FRIDAY 10/6 - vs. GARDENA*

FRIDAY 10/13 - at Carson*

FRIDAY 10/20 - vs. NARBONNE*

FRIDAY 10/27 - at Banning*

FRIDAY 11/3 - at Washington Prep