The 2020 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Soccer Team

Right back at you for the first time since 2018, is the 2020 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Soccer Team.

One year removed from San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High Schools all capturing league championships together for the third time in four years, only the Pirates and the Polar Bears managed to successfully defend their respective league crowns, and in the case of San Pedro, it's 15 Marine League titles in a row.

In 2017, two wide-eyed freshmen helped POLA make hometown history when they captured the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 2 championship. Goalie Katelyn Viducic and midfielder Keely Bales both had sensational high school rookie campaigns, but both went their separate ways. While Bales stayed on with the Polar Bears and battled through an injury-riddled sophomore year, Viducic transferred to San Pedro to further better herself as a goalie and waited her turn with talented Carly Luna (Cal State San Bernardino) playing out her senior season.

Both Bales and Viducic broke out for their junior seasons in 2019 which was shortened significantly due to rain and most specifically, the Los Angeles Unified School District Teacher's Strike, and once they became seniors, they also became unquestioned leaders... and your 2020 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Soccer Co-Players Of The Year.

Bales more than made up for a strike-shortened junior year by becoming POLA's all-time single season scoring champion with a staggering 47 goals while also producing 13 assists, powering POLA to a second straight Imperial League championship, and the second round of the CIF-LACS Division 2 playoffs. Bales was also part of a two-girl tag team scoring tandem at POLA (11-3-2 overall, 10-0 Imperial League) with junior Sophia Alvarez, who scored 42 goals and had 19 assists.

Meanwhile, Viducic was close to untouchable at San Pedro with 45 saves, only allowing seven regulation goals all year, piling up 14 shutouts (including all ten Marine League games), willing the Pirates to an 18-3 overall record, and a third straight berth in the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinals, where they managed to tie Palisades Charter 1-1 before falling in a shootout to the Dolphins.

Rising sophomore Isis Valdes and Most Outstanding Player senior forward Dominique Saxey-Santillo, along with junior Briana Johnson and Sonoma State verbal commit senior midfielder Renee Ketner paced the Pirates, who also won their own Lady Pirate Cup for the third time in four years.

Mary Star (6-9-2 overall) faced tough competition in nonleague play while also suffering narrow losses in their defense of their Santa Fe League championship, as St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy won the crown thanks to a pair of 1-0 victories over the Stars, who still finished second place and made it to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs. 

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP GIRLS SOCCER 2020

Renee Ketner (San Pedro, sr.)

Sophia Alvarez (POLA, jr.)

Maddie Purves (Mary Star, soph.)

Briana Johnson (San Pedro, jr.)

Tais Cortez (POLA, fr.)

Isis Valdes (San Pedro, soph.)

Frankie Coughlin (Mary Star, soph.)

Natalia Iniguez (POLA, sr.)

Claire Babbit (Mary Star, fr.)

Haley Doyle (Mary Star, jr.)

Valerie Torres (San Pedro, fr.)

Sofia Amalfitano (Mary Star, sr.)

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Keely Bales (POLA, sr.)

Katelyn Viducic (San Pedro, sr.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Dominique Saxey-Santillo (San Pedro, sr.)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Treena Bozart, Port Of Los Angeles

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP GIRLS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Chatelaine 'Shadow' Ansaldi, San Pedro

2013: Nikki Bonilla & Alyssa Bristol, Port Of Los Angeles
2014: Isabela Van Antwerp, Port Of Los Angeles
2015: Tiffany Torres, Port Of Los Angeles

2016: Ryann Lozano, San Pedro & Briana Mancilla, Port Of Los Angeles

2017: Sydney Engel, San Pedro & Anna Vidovich, Port Of Los Angeles

2018: Samantha Martinez, San Pedro
2019: Samantha Martinez, San Pedro

