 


Sports Editor

The 2021 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Team

The 2021 San Pedro Prep Baseball season... was a pick-up of what the 2020 season left off, due to the early cancellation of it due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finishing their business the most out of all three schools, is San Pedro High.

Losing most of their incredible talent from their abbreviated 2020 campaign, the Pirates were picked by some to finish second or third in the Marine League standings, but they not only managed to win their fourth consecutive league title, they took it three victories further to become the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division champions when it rallied in the middle innings to defeat El Camino Real of Woodland Hills, 7-6 on June 19.

San Pedro finished 17-8 in the 2021 season, going up against only CIF-LACS schools due to an Los Angeles Unified School District pandemic rule that prevented LAUSD schools from competing against CIF-Southern Section schools.

Contributors were many and mighty for the Pirates, but the biggest one of all was senior infielder/pitcher Dylan Kordic.

One of six CIF-LACS Scholar Athletes Of The Year award winners for the 2020-2021 school year, Kordic hit an even .500 for San Pedro, led the Pirates with 28 RBIs, was second on the team with 31 hits, while also hitting a pair of home runs and pounding out ten doubles, which was also tied at the top alongside fellow seniors shortstop Cain Lusic and catcher Mikey Brucelas.

Kordic, who shared Marine League Player Of The Year honors with Lusic, was also the one who closed out the championship win over El Camino Real with a two-inning, six-out save, which also earns him yet another distinction... the 2021 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Player Of the Year.

Mary Star (14-8) posted another solid season, finishing a half game out of first in the Camino Real League behind champion Bishop Montgomery of Torrance, while also picking up a pivotal 7-3 nonleague win over Peninsula of Rolling Hills Estates on April 20. Freshman catcher Brody Cuellar piled up some impressive offensive numbers during the year including hitting three home runs.

Port Of Los Angeles (10-3) won their second straight Coliseum League championship, and advanced to the CIF-LACS Division 2 quarterfinals in their first year of competing in Division 2 after being in Division 3 since thee program became playoff eligible ten years ago.

(NOTE: Photo by Miguel Elliot)

Here is the full 2021 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Team

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP BASEBALL 2021

INFIELDERS

Cain Lusic (San Pedro, sr.)

Angel Arzate (POLA, sr.);

Isaac Vega (Mary Star, jr.)

Corey Guevara (San Pedro, sr.)

 

OUTFIELDERS

Jake Harper (San Pedro, sr.)

Dominic Porter (San Pedro, sr.)

Matthew Castiglione (POLA, sr.)

 

CATCHERS

Mikey Brucelas (San Pedro, sr.)

Matt Gonzalez (POLA, sr.)

 

PITCHERS

Zack Geiss (San Pedro, jr.)

Ryan Bobich (Mary Star, jr.).

 

UTILITY

Rudy Rios (POLA, sr.)

Pierce D’Ambrosi (Mary Star, sr.)

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Kordic (San Pedro, INF/P, sr.)

 

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Brody Cuellar (Mary Star, C)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Blake Mendoza, San Pedro

2013: Richard Samudio, San Pedro

2014: Augie Encinas, Mary Star

2015: Derrick Edwards, Mary Star

2016: Fernando Rivas, Port Of Los Angeles

2017: Isaiah Bumgarner, San Pedro

2018: Travis Connelly, San Pedro

2019: Joshua Duarte (Player) & Travis Connelly, San Pedro (Pitcher)

2020: Travis Connelly, San Pedro

