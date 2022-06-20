The 2022 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Team

The 2022 San Pedro Prep Baseball season was the first fully felt-like-a-season kind of year.

For the first time since the pandemic, San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High Schools could finally participate in tournaments where they could play against other schools outside of their own respective CIF sections.

San Pedro (19-9 overall) was fresh off winning the 2021 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship and fourth straight Marine League title, but their quest to repeat as championships for both under first-year coach Nick Lusic was denied in the quarterfinals by the eventual runner-up Birmingham of Lake Balboa on May 20, and finishing second in league by one game to new champion Carson.

Mary Star (15-10) also finshed one game out of first place in the Camino Real League behind first place Salesian, and was eliminated in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division IV playoffs by Sergestrom of Santa Ana.

Port Of Los Angeles (6-8) finished fourth in the Coliseum League under first-year coach Hector Lopez, splitting their ten games, before their season ended with a CIF-LACS Division 2 first round loss to Arleta.

Despite the playoff misfortune, San Pedro senior pitcher Zack Geiss, bound for Cal State Dominguez Hills, still had a marvelous season. Following up his dynamic 2021 season where he was named the CIF-LACS Open Division Co-Pitcher Of The Year, Geiss, the All-Marine League & All-City Open Division selection was stout in the big games with a perfect 5-0 record on the mound in Marine League play while overall going 7-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 56 strikeouts for the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Mary Star senior utility star Isaac Vega was sensational all-around, being named the 2022 Camino Real League Most Valuable Player. Vega hit .456 for the Stars with four home runs, 3-0 RBIs and 16 stolen bases offensively, while also going 8-3 on the mound with a 1.67 ERA.

Vega & Geiss (dual photo courtesy of Miguel Elliot) take home the honor of both being named the 2022 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Players Of The Year.

Other notables: All-Marine League first team junior catcher Giovanni Crow hit a blistering ,448 with 58 hits, five home runs and 32 RBIs for the Pirates. Most Outstanding Player and senior infielder Matt Borges was also outstanding for the Pirates with a .361 batting average, 30 hits and 10 RBI. POLA junior utility star Ryo Ose had the highest batting average in town at a staggering .700 clip (28 hits in 40 at-bats), with a home run, 5 doubles, 5 triples and 14 RBIs, scoring 26 runs.

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP BASEBALL 2022

INFIELDERS

Gil Solis, San Pedro, jr.

Ryan Bobich, Mary Star, sr.

Seth Russell, POLA, sr.

Gerry Buscemi, Mary Star, sr.

OUTFIELDERS

Aiden Reynolds, Mary Star, sr.

Ryo Ose, POLA, jr.

Xzavier Bumgarner, San Pedro, jr.

Joaquin Guerrero, POLA, fr.

CATCHERS

Giovanni Crow, San Pedro, jr.

Brody Cuellar, Mary Star, soph.

PITCHERS

Ty Lukin, Mary Star, jr.

Jesse Ferreira, San Pedro, sr.

UTILITY

Anthony Garcia, POLA, 3B/C, fr.

Richard Paura, Mary Star, INF/P, sr.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Zack Geiss, San Pedro, P/INF, sr.

Isaac Vega, Mary Star, SS/P/C, sr.

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Matt Borges (San Pedro, INF/P, sr.)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Blake Mendoza, San Pedro

2013: Richard Samudio, San Pedro

2014: Augie Encinas, Mary Star

2015: Derrick Edwards, Mary Star

2016: Fernando Rivas, Port Of Los Angeles

2017: Isaiah Bumgarner, San Pedro

2018: Travis Connelly, San Pedro

2019: Joshua Duarte (Player) & Travis Connelly, San Pedro (Pitcher)

2020: Travis Connelly, San Pedro

2021: Dylan Kordic, San Pedro