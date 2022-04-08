The 2022 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Basketball Team

Ever since the 2017-2018 season, San Pedro Prep Girls Basketball has been a Star-studded takeover on Taper Avenue.

The five-year plan of head coach Victor Tuberosi has parlayed into three straight Santa Fe League championships the last three seasons, two CIF Southern California Regional appearances (2021 Division 3-AA runner-up), and even the school's first CIF-Southern Section (Division 4-AA) sports championship nearly a year ago.

Arguably the greatest prospect to come out of all this, still has two more years left in high school.

In nine seasons at the helm, Tuberosi has turned a once-starving program searching for answers, into the talk of this proud Harbor Area town when it comes to girls basketball, and sophomore forward Madison Watts has played a massive role in keeping the Stars in the conversation of top prep sports programs in San Pedro, CA.

A small forward by design, with the skills of a point guard, Watts, now a two-time San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Basketball Player Of The Year, is truly one of a kind.

The 2021-2022 season was one to be impressed by, as Watts averaged 24.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in just 20 games played. The Stars missed four games this season due to the pandemic, but still finished 19-5 overall and reached the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2-A playoffs.

Watts, a 2022 All-CIF SS Division 2-A second team selection and Santa Fe League Player Of The Year, posted a triple double in the league opener at St. Monica of Santa Monica on January 13 with 32 points, 11 rebounds and ten steals.

In spite of Watts' dominant sophomore campaign, she was not alone. The Stars had a deadly array of shooters around her with sophomore Drea Lopez, and the junior trio of Bella Marconi, Jozy Jaramillo and Paula Serrano, while sophomore forward Amy Duarte was the most improved girls hoops player of all the San Pedro-based high schools.

Meanwhile over at San Pedro, the Lady Pirates are slowly but surely building back up their reputation of competition after going 12-11 overall, 7-2 in the Marine League (only losing both meetings to league champion Narbonne of Harbor City) and reaching the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 2 semifinals for the second consecutive season under third-year coach Kevin Simpson.

Sophomore guard Noelani Raigans is named the SPNP Girls Basketball Most Outstanding Player after leading the Lady Pirates in scoring at 13.6 points a game, also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists. Fellow sophomores Maia Woolridge and Shaila Coleman were also sensational. Raigans and Coleman were named as All-City Division 2 selections.

Port Of Los Angeles did not field a girls basketball team for the second straight year due to not finding a head coach and didn't hold tryouts.

(Note: Madison Watts photo by Miguel Elliot)

FIRST TEAM

Bella Marconi (Mary Star, jr.)

Drea Lopez (Mary Star, soph.)

Shaila Coleman (San Pedro, soph.)

Amy Duarte (Mary Star, soph.)

Maia Woolridge (San Pedro, soph.)

SECOND TEAM

Ciarra Villa (San Pedro, sr.)

Jozy Jaramillo (Mary Star, jr.)

Paula Serrano (Mary Star, jr.)

Aliesha Fizer (San Pedro, jr.)

Natalie Garcia (San Pedro, sr.)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Madison Watts (Mary Star, soph.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Noelani Raigans (San Pedro, soph.)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Rita Fiorenza, San Pedro

2013: Angela Wade, Port Of Los Angeles

2014: Rita Fiorenza, San Pedro

2015: Rita Fiorenza, San Pedro & Angela Pisano, Mary Star

2016: Deanna Valverde & Melannie Ortiz, San Pedro

2017: Angela Pisano, Mary Star

2018: Hanalei Emnace & Melanie Meza, Mary Star

2019: Isabella Serrano & Karla Rocha, Mary Star

2020: Isabella Serrano & Sarah Leyba, Mary Star

2021: Madison Watts, Mary Star