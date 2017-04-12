Thousands of Books Arrive via Long Beach for Utah Campus

Click here to see the full KTVX ABC 4 story: http://www.good4utah.com/news/local-news/3600-books-handed-out-at-b...

The Molina Foundation of Long Beach recently gave away 3,600 new children’s books to a public school that serves a high-need area of central Salt Lake City.

Dawn Bayer, a San Pedro resident who serves as the Foundation’s volunteer & distribution coordinator, was on hand to oversee the “Share-a-Story” giveaway event held April 7 at Bennion Elementary School. The event received local news coverage from KTVX-TV ABC, the Deseret News and Telemundo Utah

In addition to handing out books that featured colorful Disney themes and characters, the event included word games and story sharing with the students, many of them from English learner or immigrant households.

Dawn served as a special guest reader for the kids along with Salt Lake City School District Superintendent Alexa Cunningham, Bennion Principal Dahlia Cordova and Molina Healthcare of Utah Plan President David Patton.

About 30 Molina Healthcare of Utah employees, serving as community volunteers, helped support the various book sorting and distribution activities. The Salt Lake Education Foundation also served as an official partner for the event.

The Molina Foundation, based in downtown Long Beach, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the mission of reducing disparities in education and health. Molina Healthcare is a major corporate supporter of The Molina Foundation's programs and events across the country.

# # #

See the colorful Deseret News photo gallery: http://www.deseretnews.com/article/865677365/Giveaway-at-Bennion-El...