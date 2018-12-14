 

DojO-
Share on Facebook
Share

Gifts Received

Gift

DojO- has not received any gifts yet

Give a Gift

 

DojO-'s Page

Latest Activity

Hugh Hans von Kleist promoted DojO-'s blog post HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale Saturdays in Dec., 1:30 to 4PM
Dec 14, 2018
Hugh Hans von Kleist commented on DojO-'s blog post HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale Saturdays in Dec., 1:30 to 4PM
"How do you get a referance"
Dec 14, 2018
Hugh Hans von Kleist promoted DojO-'s blog post HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale Saturdays in Dec., 1:30 to 4PM
Dec 14, 2018
Hugh Hans von Kleist promoted DojO-'s blog post HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale Saturdays in Dec., 1:30 to 4PM
Dec 14, 2018
DojO- commented on DojO-'s blog post HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale Saturdays in Dec., 1:30 to 4PM
"Details: Confirmation - Hugh von Kleist & Hideaki Tokunaga perform live (J)azz Saturday afternoon's The Whale & Ale."
Dec 14, 2018
DojO- updated an event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " [Weekly - Sat. Afternoon] *update* at The Whale and Ale

December 1, 2018 at 1:30pm to December 22, 2018 at 4pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Dec 10, 2018
2 Comments
Hugh Hans von Kleist promoted DojO-'s blog post HIDEAKI "He-Day" TOKUNAGA and ARDOM "Oogie" BELTON Sat., Dec. 8th 1:30 to 4PM (only)
Dec 5, 2018
Hugh Hans von Kleist commented on DojO-'s blog post HIDEAKI "He-Day" TOKUNAGA and ARDOM "Oogie" BELTON Sat., Dec. 8th 1:30 to 4PM (only)
"When I try to share on Facebook I keep getting this message below. How do I successfully share on Facebook. Thank you, Hugh von Kleist Action Requires At Least One Reference: The action you're trying to publish is invalid because it does not…"
Dec 3, 2018
DojO- commented on DojO-'s event Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " [Weekly - Sat. Afternoon] *update*
""I will be at The "Whale and Ale" all Saturdays in Dec 1:30-4pm with Hugh von Kleist. (except) On Dec 8th my friend, bassist "Oogie" Ardom Belton will join me. No cover. Please come see us. Happy…"
Dec 3, 2018
DojO- posted a blog post

HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale - Saturday afternoons 1:30 to 4PM ~

"He-Day" - guitar "Heavy Sushi meets Wes Montgomery"  |  Hugh von Kleist - sax "Back From: NYC gigz" . Video: Listen "Here, hear? jus' a'tasty-taste" -  " …See More
Dec 2, 2018
3 Comments
Andrew Silber is attending DojO-'s event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " [Weekly - Sat. Afternoon] at The Whale and Ale

December 1, 2018 at 1:30pm to December 22, 2018 at 4:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Dec 2, 2018
2 Comments
Andrew Silber promoted DojO-'s event Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " [Weekly - Sat. Afternoon]
Dec 2, 2018
DojO- commented on DojO-'s event Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " [Weekly - Sat. Afternoon]
"Stay-tuned ~ "Next week (12/8)?  I ('HeDay') will be there, but Hugh will be out of town. We will have someone to cover his part. I let you know who covers." - 'He-Day'"
Dec 1, 2018
Hugh Hans von Kleist is attending DojO-'s event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " at The Whale &amp; Ale

December 1, 2018 at 1:30pm to December 22, 2018 at 4:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Nov 30, 2018
2 Comments
DojO- posted an event
Thumbnail

Hugh von Kleist Duo; Jazz w/ " Very Special Guest: 'He-Day' " at The Whale &amp; Ale

December 1, 2018 at 1:30pm to December 22, 2018 at 4:30pm
(J)azz w/ my friend & great guitarist, feat.…See More
Nov 30, 2018
2 Comments
DojO- commented on DojO-'s event CHARLES OWEN Big Band "La-La Landz' Saxman" @ "LaLa" Lighthouse "Sun. Jazz Brunch"
"What's Hot? Weekly Best Bets 4 Live Jazz L.A. Saturday 5/19 – bassist Ollie Elder at the Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach ("Basie-O Jazz Band" Quintet feat. Randall Willis, guest sax) Sunday 5/20 – Sunday brunch choices…"
May 19, 2018

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Native
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
Leimert Park Beat villager
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Mr. Hito (neighbor) Mr. Moto's tag-team partner (back-in-the-day)
A little about me
San Pedro born
My San Pedro hangout
No hangout, jus' hang-loose doh!
My San Pedro secret
San Pedro born
MSHS or SPHS
Barton Hill Elementary

DojO-'s Photos

  • Add Photos
  • View All

DojO-'s Blog

HUGH von KLEIST Duo - Jazz w/ Guest HIDEAKI TOKUNAGA @ The Whale and Ale - Saturday afternoons 1:30 to 4PM ~

Posted on January 19, 2019 at 2:03pm 3 Comments

Image may contain: 2 people, people smiling, people playing musical instruments, guitar and indoor

"He-Day" - guitar "Heavy Sushi meets Wes Montgomery"  |  Hugh von Kleist - sax "Back From: NYC gigz" 

.

Facebook Video:…

Continue

The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~

Posted on April 30, 2018 at 3:26am 3 Comments

Long time guitarist from the Billy Mitchell Group brings a festive night of (J)azz with some of the best in Los Angeles , including saxophonist Michael Paulo, and L.A. treasure , vocalist Barbara Morrison.…

Image may contain: 7 people, including Yu Ooka, Michael Paulo and Kenny Elliott, people smiling, text

Continue

CHUCK JOHNSON's Interplay @ The Lighthouse Café · Sat., Nov. 25th - 11AM to 2:30PM

Posted on November 21, 2017 at 11:14am 2 Comments

"We'll be supplying the (J)azz for your post turkey celebrations!!" - Chuck 'Bari' Johnson   Inline image 1

Art Saturdays Live Music & Art Walk! Saturday, August 19th | 2-6 pm

Posted on July 27, 2017 at 6:17pm 0 Comments

San Pedro Historic Downtown Waterfront (PBID) to …

Continue

Comment Wall (1 comment)

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

At 10:07am on May 23, 2018, KATE said…

Good Day,

How is everything with you, I picked interest on you after going through your short profile and deemed it necessary to write you immediately. I have something very vital to disclose to you, but I found it difficult to express myself here, since it's a public site.Could you please get back to me on ( mrs.katekwame5@gmail.com ) for the full details.
Have a nice day
Thanks God bless.


Kate

 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Wednesday
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

YYNOT (Rush Tribute) at Alva's Showroom

February 2, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/yynot/Tickets: $20See More
Tuesday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Boys Basketball Holds Off Rancho Dominguez
Jan 12

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Boys Basketball Holds Off Rancho Dominguez

It was a high wire act all the way through until the final buzzer but in the end, it all came up on the right side of history for San Pedro High boys basketball.By virtue of their 76-74 victory over visiting Rancho Dominguez Prep in the first-ever Marine League meeting between the two schools Friday, it netted 18-year head coach John Bobich his 500th career victory and an…See More
Jan 12
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Jan 11
People's Place & Palace posted events
Jan 10

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service