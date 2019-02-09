 

Heather Caine
  • Female
  • San Pedro, CA
  • United States
Share on Facebook
Share

Heather Caine's Friends

  • Kelly's Lot
  • Eric. Ramos
  • Coast 2 Coast Tile & Stone
  • USS IOWA
  • Jamaal Kellen Street
  • Just me
  • Marlene Bauman
  • Joe Buscaino
  • San Pedro Methodist Church
  • Joleen D'Rage
  • San Pedro Bay Historical Society
  • Lisa
  • John Stinson
  • Scott Gray
  • Eddie North-Hager

Gifts Received

Gift

Heather Caine has not received any gifts yet

Give a Gift

 

Heather Caine's Page

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
18 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Wednesday
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

YYNOT (Rush Tribute) at Alva's Showroom

February 2, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/yynot/Tickets: $20See More
Tuesday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Tuesday
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Jan 11
Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
Jan 7
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 6
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Meditation Walk at Machado Lake

January 5, 2019 from 9am to 10:15am
http://yoursoulswisdom.com/events/See More
Jan 5
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted an event

Maria's Closet at Dalmation American Club

February 2, 2019 from 6pm to 11pm
https://www.facebook.com/DalmatianAmerican See More
Jan 5
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Jan 3
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
Jan 2
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Three Musketeers at Palos Verdes Performance Arts

January 25, 2019 at 7:30pm to February 3, 2019 at 9pm
http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=231Tickets: $70, $65, $30 and $7 feeSee More
Jan 2
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

New Year Eve Dance at Bartlett Center

December 31, 2018 from 8pm to 11:45pm
http://www.thebeaconhouse.org/event/nye-dance/$8 adults, free for kids.See More
Jan 1
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Dec 29, 2018
Heather Caine posted events
Dec 28, 2018
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Polish Tall Ship Dar Mlodziezy at Port Of Los Angeles

December 25, 2018 at 10am to December 27, 2018 at 5pm
https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/details/ships/shipid:316664/mmsi:261148000/imo:7821075/vessel:DAR_MLODZIEZYhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGtYtAiPT2chttps://www.facebook.com/Dar-Młodzieży-110789998942810/…See More
Dec 26, 2018
0 Comments

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
I started with sanpedro.com .....
My place to eat in San Pedro
Niko's
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
San Pedro Chamber
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
Godmother
My place to shop in San Pedro
Family Dollar
A little about me
I originate from Liverpool, England, and San Pedro reminds me of my home city. Two very similar major shipping ports.

Music, art and theatre in San Pedro News Pilot for San Pedro and Rancho Palos Verdes.

Maybe with Long Beach and Torrance, if more time.
My San Pedro hangout
Sacred Grounds

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

  • No comments yet!

Heather Caine's Blog

San Pedro: A Different Kind of Burgeoning Art Scene by Evelyn McDonnell

Posted on January 13, 2014 at 8:00pm 0 Comments

Editor's Note: The LA Weekly has noticed San Pedro's artistic sensibilities!

"Artists, collectors, families and college students stroll Sixth and Seventh streets, clutching plastic tumblers of Two-Buck Chuck and buttery seafood rolls from the Lobster Truck. A live band rehashes oldies near…

Continue
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Profile Icon via Twitter
Today, the Fenix Marine Terminal (formerly known as Eagle Marine) at the #PortofLA took delivery of four new contai… https://t.co/PZK1zDxJgs
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
18 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
Golden hour. #PortofLA https://t.co/Hk2NFp66JH
Twitter22 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
To date, #PortofLA through @harborfund has awarded $6.3 million to 71 organizations that serve the #LAHarbor commun… https://t.co/xZsqduFia5
Twitter23 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @EXPfutureorg: Want to know about the state of @PortofLA? Join us on Jan 24 as Port Executive Director Gene Seroka keynote the luncheon.…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Have you registered for the January 24, 2019 “State of the Port of Los Angeles” event, hosted by @PMSAship? Keynote… https://t.co/xYU24iBUcR
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
A rainy day at the #PortofLA. https://t.co/94eqgisZ2S
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @CaltransDist7: #LosAngeles - Northbound SR-47 is CLOSED for 2 hours due to a jackknifed big rig. Expect delays, avoid the area and use…
TwitterThursday · Reply · Retweet

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service