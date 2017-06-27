Andrea Cline (Class Of 2017) Signs With Marymount California University Softball

Marilyn MonroeJanuary 11, 2019 from 10am to 11:30pm
San Pedro High softball catcher Andrea Cline, a month after winning the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I championship in her final game as a Pirate, signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate softball at Marymount California University on June 26, 2017. #CIFLACS
