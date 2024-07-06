Brouwerij West + MBF Productions + Tangent Productions present Metalachi (ALL AGES)

Time: July 6, 2024 at 6pm to July 7, 2024 at 12am
Location: Brouwerij West
Street: 110 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.ticketweb.com/eve…
Event Type: concert
Brouwerij West's newest concert with MBF Productions and Tangent Productions will feature Metalachi this Fourth of July weekend!
Supporting the L.A. based metal and mariachi band is Poco Pocho and Spaghetti Cumbia, two other Latin fusion acts.
This all ages event will feature two food trucks, as well as craft beers and hard seltzer slushies.
Tickets:
$20 presale and $25 day of show; $5 for children 12 and under. Reserved tables of 8 with one drink ticket are $320. For more information, click here.
WHEN: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Doors: 6:30pm
Show Starts: 7:30pm
WHERE: Brouwerij West, 110 E 22nd St, San Pedro, CA 90731
Check out:
Brouwerij West
MBF Productions
Tangent Productions
