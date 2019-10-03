CIA Covert Operation Play - OPERATION AJAX at Little Fish Theatre

Time: October 3, 2019 at 8pm to October 27, 2019 at 2pm
777 South Centre Street
Los Angeles
310-512-6030
Operation Ajax
by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, directed by Suzanne Dean
Oct 3 – Oct 27
Written by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, Operation Ajax is the name of the 1953 CIA covert operation to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran. The consequences of this coup are still with us today. Five actors play multiple roles portraying real-life operatives and political figures. Stars film actor Farshad Farahat of “House of Cards” and “Argo.”
The true story about a 1953 CIA covert operation surrounding the plan to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran.
Thursday, Oct 3 - 8pm
Friday, Oct 4 - 7pm
Saturday, Oct 5 - 8pm
Friday, Oct 11 - 8pm
Saturday, Oct 12 - 8pm
Sunday, Oct 13 - 2pm matinee + talkback session with artists
Friday, Oct 18 - 8pm
Saturday, Oct 19 - 8pm
Friday, Oct 25 - 8pm
Saturday, Oct 26 - 8pm
Sunday, Oct 27 - 2pm matinee
Cast: Cylan Brown, Farshad Farahat*, Christian Haines*, Rachel Levy, Andrew Oliveri
Opening Night:
Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($24/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)
Regular Performance Times:
Thursday October 3, 8:00 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, October 4 through October 26 at 8:00 p.m.
Sundays October 13* and October 27 at 2:00 p.m.
*Talkback performance, with access to the actors and creative team
Prices:
$28 regular
$26 seniors
$24 opening night
$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”
Pay What You Can ($5 minimum) - Friday, October 11
Little Fish Theatre
San Pedro’s Arts District
777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Ticket Range: $15 - $28
Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee
Discounts Available for Groups of 10+
Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)
Box Office: 310.512.6030
