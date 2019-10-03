 

CIA Covert Operation Play - OPERATION AJAX at Little Fish Theatre

Event Details

CIA Covert Operation Play - OPERATION AJAX at Little Fish Theatre

Time: October 3, 2019 at 8pm to October 27, 2019 at 2pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 South Centre Street
City/Town: Los Angeles
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, thriller
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 30 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Operation Ajax

by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, directed by Suzanne Dean

Oct 3 – Oct 27

Written by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, Operation Ajax is the name of the 1953 CIA covert operation to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran. The consequences of this coup are still with us today. Five actors play multiple roles portraying real-life operatives and political figures. Stars film actor Farshad Farahat of “House of Cards” and “Argo.”

The true story about a 1953 CIA covert operation surrounding the plan to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran.

Thursday, Oct 3 - 8pm

Friday, Oct 4 - 7pm

Saturday, Oct 5 - 8pm

Friday, Oct 11 - 8pm

Saturday, Oct 12 - 8pm

Sunday, Oct 13 - 2pm matinee + talkback session with artists

Friday, Oct 18 - 8pm

Saturday, Oct 19 - 8pm

Friday, Oct 25 - 8pm

Saturday, Oct 26 - 8pm

Sunday, Oct 27 - 2pm matinee

Cast: Cylan Brown, Farshad Farahat*, Christian Haines*, Rachel Levy, Andrew Oliveri

 

Opening Night:

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($24/$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”)

 

Regular Performance Times:

Thursday October 3, 8:00 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, October 4 through October 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays October 13* and October 27 at 2:00 p.m.

*Talkback performance, with access to the actors and creative team

 

Prices:

$28 regular

$26 seniors

$24 opening night

$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”

Pay What You Can ($5 minimum) - Friday, October 11

 

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $28

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for CIA Covert Operation Play - OPERATION AJAX at Little Fish Theatre to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Lisa posted an event

CIA Covert Operation Play - OPERATION AJAX at Little Fish Theatre at Little Fish Theatre

October 3, 2019 at 8pm to October 27, 2019 at 2pm
Operation Ajaxby Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, directed by Suzanne DeanOct 3 – Oct 27Written by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, Operation Ajax is the name of the 1953 CIA covert operation to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran. The consequences of this coup are still with us today. Five actors play multiple roles portraying real-life operatives and political figures. Stars film actor Farshad Farahat of “House of Cards” and “Argo.”The true story about a 1953 CIA covert operation…See More
35 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
9 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Mick Adams And The Stones at Alva's Showroom

December 28, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/mick-adams-and-the-stones-3/Tickets: $20See More
yesterday
0 Comments
JB Steele commented on JB Steele's photo
Thumbnail

46853174_10215417195841098_328313686722609152_n_kindlephoto-144068418

"A fun evening of classic 'sing-alongs' & solo performances."
yesterday
JB Steele promoted JB Steele's photo
Thumbnail

46853174_10215417195841098_328313686722609152_n_kindlephoto-144068418

yesterday
JB Steele posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
yesterday
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Call for Candidates to fill 2 Vacant Board Seats

The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council (CeSPNC) is looking for community members to fill two vacant At-Large Board Member positions for a term expiring June 2021. See More
Monday
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Connecting Angelenos with Emergency Prep Resources

To promote local emergency planning, our LA City Controller recently released “Get Ready L.A.,” a new online resource map of emergency services and programs funded by the City of Los Angeles. See More
Monday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service