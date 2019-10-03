CIA Covert Operation Play - OPERATION AJAX at Little Fish Theatre

Operation Ajax

by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, directed by Suzanne Dean

Oct 3 – Oct 27

Written by Matthew Spangler and Farshad Farahat, Operation Ajax is the name of the 1953 CIA covert operation to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran. The consequences of this coup are still with us today. Five actors play multiple roles portraying real-life operatives and political figures. Stars film actor Farshad Farahat of “House of Cards” and “Argo.”

The true story about a 1953 CIA covert operation surrounding the plan to overthrow the Prime Minister of Iran.

Cast: Cylan Brown, Farshad Farahat*, Christian Haines*, Rachel Levy, Andrew Oliveri

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $28

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Box Office: 310.512.6030