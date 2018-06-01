Discounted Mobile Pumpout Service for Boaters Starts June 1

The Bay Foundation’s Boater Education Program’s Honey Pot Day returns for the boating season, educating SoCal recreational boaters about proper sewage waste disposal and offering participants a 30% discount for one mobile pumpout service. In its 10th consecutive year, Honey Pot Day is provided from June 1 – August 31, 2018 in four Southern California harbors: Marina del Rey, King Harbor (Redondo Beach), Port of Los Angeles, and Port of Long Beach.

The program was established in 2009 to reduce levels of bacteria in local harbors. Dumping one toilet flush of untreated boat sewage can cause the same environmental impacts as 10,000 flushes from a homeowner’s toilet, once that waste is treated by a municipal sewage treatment plant (San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board, 2009). Offering a coupon code helps boaters properly dispose of sewage and keep our local waterways clean.