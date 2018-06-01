 

Discounted Mobile Pumpout Service for Boaters Starts June 1

Event Details

Discounted Mobile Pumpout Service for Boaters Starts June 1

Time: June 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018
Location: Port of Long Beach
Website or Map: https://www.honeypotday.org/
Event Type: service, for, boaters
Organized By: Julie Du Brow
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Bay Foundation’s Boater Education Program’s Honey Pot Day returns for the boating season, educating SoCal recreational boaters about proper sewage waste disposal and offering participants a 30% discount for one mobile pumpout service. In its 10th consecutive year, Honey Pot Day is provided from June 1 – August 31, 2018 in four Southern California harbors: Marina del Rey, King Harbor (Redondo Beach), Port of Los Angeles, and Port of Long Beach.

The program was established in 2009 to reduce levels of bacteria in local harbors. Dumping one toilet flush of untreated boat sewage can cause the same environmental impacts as 10,000 flushes from a homeowner’s toilet, once that waste is treated by a municipal sewage treatment plant (San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board, 2009). Offering a coupon code helps boaters properly dispose of sewage and keep our local waterways clean.

Comment Wall

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Julie Du Brow posted an event
Thumbnail

Discounted Mobile Pumpout Service for Boaters Starts June 1 at Port of Long Beach

June 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018
The Bay Foundation’s Boater Education Program’s Honey Pot Day returns for the boating season, educating SoCal recreational boaters about proper sewage waste disposal and offering participants a 30% discount for one mobile pumpout service. In its 10th consecutive year, Honey Pot Day is provided from June 1 – August 31, 2018 in four Southern California harbors: Marina del Rey, King Harbor (Redondo Beach), Port of Los Angeles, and Port of Long Beach.The program was established in 2009 to reduce…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
7 more…
4 hours ago
JB Steele posted an event
Thumbnail

Brunch at Marina Cafe

June 17, 2018 from 12pm to 3pm
Fathers day Brunch.See More
4 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Dayramir Gonzalez - The Art Of The CUBAN Piano at Alvas Showroom

July 29, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/dayramir-gonzalez-the-art-of-the-cuban-piano/Tickets: $15See More
23 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Life In Colors at Warner Grand Theatre

May 25, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
http://musicalmiracles.org/http://wgt.tix.com/m/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=4818See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Havana Cubanacan (CUBA) at Palos Verdes Art Center

September 12, 2018 to September 16, 2018
http://havanacubanacan.com/See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Saturday
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

South Bay Festival Of The Arts at Torrance Culture Arts Center

June 23, 2018 from 11am to 5pm
https://torrancearts.org/festival/See More
Friday
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service